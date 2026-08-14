Indiana man reportedly burned in generator explosion as thousands remain without power

The Brief A man suffered second-degree burns after a gas-powered generator apparently exploded while he was refueling it Thursday evening in Crown Point. More than 8,000 customers in Crown Point remained without power Friday morning, with nearly 190,000 NIPSCO customers experiencing outages overall. NIPSCO expects to restore power to 90% of affected customers by Tuesday and is aiming for full restoration by next Friday.



A Crown Point man reportedly suffered second-degree burns after a generator apparently exploded and sparked a house fire Thursday evening as widespread power outages continue across northwest Indiana.

Crown Point generator explosion

What we know:

The Times of Northwest Indiana, citing a Lake County Sheriff's Department news release, reported the man was refueling a gas-powered generator when it exploded.

It was not immediately clear where the generator was located when the explosion happened.

Reported generator explosion causes house fire in Crown Point.

Authorities said ammunition inside the home caused popping sounds during the fire.

The man and his family were evacuated from the home. The man suffered second-degree burns.

Officials are still investigating the fire.

By the numbers:

The fire comes as thousands of people across northwest Indiana continue to deal with power outages following severe weather this week.

NIPSCO's outage map showed more than 8,000 customers without power in Crown Point as of 6 a.m. Friday. Across NIPSCO's service area, just under 190,000 customers were experiencing outages.

NIPSCO said it expects to restore service to 90% of affected customers by Tuesday and is aiming to have power fully restored by next Friday.

What you can do:

With tens of thousands of people relying on generators during the outages, officials are reminding residents to use them safely.

Generators should never be operated inside a home, garage or other enclosed space because they can produce deadly carbon monoxide.

Generators should also be placed at least 20 feet away from windows.

Big picture view:

Hundreds of National Guard members are in Lake County helping with cleanup after severe weather hit the Chicago area several times this week.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has declared a statewide disaster emergency.

The National Guard also plans to distribute meals to people in the area.