Dolton man charged after guns, drugs found during search of home

The Brief A 34-year-old Dolton man faces multiple felony charges after Cook County sheriff’s police searched a home Aug. 5. Investigators said they found three guns, more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine, ammunition and packaging materials. A second man was taken into custody, and Illinois corrections officials later issued a parole violation warrant for him.



A suburban Chicago man is facing felony charges after Cook County sheriff’s police found guns and drugs while executing a search warrant last week.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said investigators executed the search warrant around 7 a.m. Aug. 5 at a home in the 14500 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Dolton following a narcotics trafficking investigation.

Authorities said they found three firearms, more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine, packaging materials and ammunition inside the home.

Guns and drugs recovered during Dolton search warrant. (CCSO)

Julio Galvan, 34, who was the subject of the warrant, and Kojo Beck, 33, were both taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later that day, Galvan was charged with armed violence, possession of more than 100 grams of cocaine and manufacture/delivery of cocaine.

Julio Galvan | CCSO

He was ordered held in the Cook County Jail following his first court appearance Aug. 6 at the Markham Courthouse.

Parole violation

The sheriff’s office said Beck was on parole for aggravated domestic battery at the time of the search.

Investigators notified the Illinois Department of Corrections, which issued a parole violation warrant for Beck.

What's next:

Galvan is due back in court Aug. 26.