Chicago crash: 3 hospitalized after car catches fire on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Police said a blue sedan sideswiped another car before hitting a median and catching fire. The driver of the second vehicle declined medical attention.



Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast, according to Chicago police.

Chicago LSD crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a blue sedan was traveling south when it sideswiped a black sedan traveling in the same direction.

The blue sedan then struck a median and caught fire, according to police.

Three people in the blue sedan — a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide information about their conditions.

The 45-year-old man driving the black sedan declined medical attention.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the crash or whether anyone received a citation.