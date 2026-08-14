Chicago crash: 3 hospitalized after car catches fire on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast, according to Chicago police.
Chicago LSD crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Police said a blue sedan was traveling south when it sideswiped a black sedan traveling in the same direction.
The blue sedan then struck a median and caught fire, according to police.
Three people in the blue sedan — a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police did not provide information about their conditions.
The 45-year-old man driving the black sedan declined medical attention.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the crash or whether anyone received a citation.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.