Chicago man, teen arrested 2 hours after armed carjacking, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged after police said they took a 21-year-old man’s car at gunpoint this week on the city’s Northwest Side.
Chicago armed carjacking
What we know:
Police said the carjacking happened Wednesday night in the 4500 block of North Kenton Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood.
About two hours later, officers arrested 21-year-old Quentin Williams in the 2900 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park at 11:41 p.m.
Quentin Williams | CPD
The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the same block at 12:21 a.m. Thursday.
Williams is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 21 and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.
What's next:
Williams is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.