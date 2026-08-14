Chicago man, teen arrested 2 hours after armed carjacking, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man and a 15-year-old boy are charged in the armed carjacking of a 21-year-old man Wednesday night. Police said the victim’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the 4500 block of North Kenton Avenue. Officers arrested both suspects about two hours later.



A Chicago man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged after police said they took a 21-year-old man’s car at gunpoint this week on the city’s Northwest Side.

Chicago armed carjacking

What we know:

Police said the carjacking happened Wednesday night in the 4500 block of North Kenton Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood.

About two hours later, officers arrested 21-year-old Quentin Williams in the 2900 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park at 11:41 p.m.

Quentin Williams | CPD

The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the same block at 12:21 a.m. Thursday.

Williams is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 21 and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

What's next:

Williams is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.