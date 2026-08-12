Chicago Air and Water Show 2026: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to the Lakefront this August for its 67th year.
Chicago Air and Water Show marks 67 years
What we know:
The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15–16, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining the free admission event.
If you want to catch the planes flying without all the crowds, they will hold a rehearsal on Friday, Aug. 14.
You can also catch planes taking off and landing from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana.
Who's performing?:
Military performers
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights
- U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron
- Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 - 126th Air Refueling Wing
- U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo
- F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
- USMC F-35B Lightning II Demonstration Team
- Four F-16s
Civilian Performers
- Coleman Aerosports – Kevin Coleman
- Super Stearman "Big Red" – Susan Dacy
- Folds of Honor Biplane – Ed Hamill
- Trojan Phlyers Flight Demonstration Team
- Chicago Police Department Helicopters
- Chicago Fire Department Air / Sea Rescue
Where can I watch?::
The best place to watch is on the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with the show centered around North Avenue Beach. The lakefront will be open to the public starting at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
How to get there::
The city will run additional CTA trains and buses with extended routes to accommodate the expected two million spectators.
There is no parking available at the beach and limited parking at Lincoln Park Zoo.
Millennium Park Garage is offering a discount code for online checkout. Visitors can catch free shuttles from the garage to the Lakefront.
Event organizers advise rideshare users to be dropped off away from the entrance and walk to the beach to avoid traffic congestion.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.