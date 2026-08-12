Chicago Air and Water Show 2026: What you need to know

The Brief The Chicago Air and Water Show returns Aug. 15–16 for its 67th year, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. The free annual event, centered around North Avenue Beach is expected to draw two million spectators across the Lakefront. Visitors can catch the flights with fewer crowds during rehearsal on Friday, August 14, and watch planes take off and land at Gary/Chicago International Airport.



The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to the Lakefront this August for its 67th year.

Chicago Air and Water Show marks 67 years

What we know:

The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15–16, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining the free admission event.

If you want to catch the planes flying without all the crowds, they will hold a rehearsal on Friday, Aug. 14.

You can also catch planes taking off and landing from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana.

Who's performing?:

Military performers

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron

Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 - 126th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

USMC F-35B Lightning II Demonstration Team

Four F-16s

Civilian Performers

Coleman Aerosports – Kevin Coleman

Super Stearman "Big Red" – Susan Dacy

Folds of Honor Biplane – Ed Hamill

Trojan Phlyers Flight Demonstration Team

Chicago Police Department Helicopters

Chicago Fire Department Air / Sea Rescue

Where can I watch?::

The best place to watch is on the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with the show centered around North Avenue Beach. The lakefront will be open to the public starting at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

How to get there::

The city will run additional CTA trains and buses with extended routes to accommodate the expected two million spectators.

There is no parking available at the beach and limited parking at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Millennium Park Garage is offering a discount code for online checkout. Visitors can catch free shuttles from the garage to the Lakefront.

Event organizers advise rideshare users to be dropped off away from the entrance and walk to the beach to avoid traffic congestion.