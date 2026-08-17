16 teens arrested after rave at Chicago's Congress Theatre, police say

The Brief Chicago police arrested 16 teenagers, ages 13 to 19, after responding to an unsanctioned rave at the vacant, historic Congress Theatre. Police said the teens face charges including criminal trespass and reckless conduct, and one person allegedly had a replica gun. The event was apparently promoted on social media. 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata warned that entering the abandoned theater is dangerous and said break-ins and vandalism could delay a planned $100 million renovation.



Chicago police arrested 16 teenagers after officers responded to an unsanctioned rave inside the historic Congress Theatre.

The century-old theater has been vacant for years, but its abandoned state has apparently made it a destination for people looking to explore — and party — inside.

Unsanctioned rave held at Congress Theatre

The backstory:

Police say people have been breaking into the Congress Theatre at night.

This time, officers were called to the historic theater about 8:15 p.m. Friday. When they entered the building, they saw people trying to run away.

Police arrested 16 teenagers, ages 13 to 19. They face charges including criminal trespass and reckless conduct. One person also allegedly had a replica gun.

The rave was apparently advertised on social media, with posts showing teenagers breaking into the abandoned venue and partying inside.

First Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata warned parents and teenagers about the dangers of entering the building.

"It really disappointing because it's not only illegal, it's dangerous. And I say that as someone who is toward that building a couple of times over the years during daylight with flashlights, if you're in there in the dark. We are extremely fortunate. No one has been seriously injured so far. We cannot keep having young people take that kind of risk," La Spata said.

What's next:

La Spata said the Congress Theatre is expected to undergo a $100 million renovation that would restore the historic venue to its former glory.

But he said people breaking into the theater, including partiers and urban explorers, are causing costly damage that could delay the redevelopment project.