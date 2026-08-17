Family remembers pregnant Downers Grove woman killed in brutal attack

The Brief Eliza Morales was 30 and five months pregnant when prosecutors say she was stabbed more than 70 times inside her Downers Grove apartment. Nedas Revuckas, 19, is accused of killing Morales following a Facebook Marketplace transaction involving a pickup truck. Morales’ family is holding a candlelight vigil and celebration of life August 30, also honoring other victims of femicide.



The family of Eliza Morales is opening up about the woman they lost and how they plan to keep her memory alive more than six months after her death.

Remembering Eliza Morales

The backstory:

Morales was 30 years old and five months pregnant when prosecutors say she was stabbed more than 70 times inside her Downers Grove apartment.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, is accused of killing Morales following a Facebook Marketplace transaction involving a pickup truck.

According to court documents, Revuckas became angry about the condition of the truck. Investigators say he took that anger out on Morales.

Morales’ family says the trial is now underway, and relatives have spent the past seven months going in and out of the courtroom.

What's next:

Now, the family is turning its attention to remembering Morales for how she lived.

They are planning a candlelight vigil and celebration of life in her honor on August 30. The event will also recognize other victims of femicide.

Morales’ sister says the family wants to make sure her memory continues to live on.