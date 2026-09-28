Chicago man charged after stabbing in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police said he stabbed a 41-year-old man and threatened another person Saturday on the Southwest Side.
Anthony Pina, 27, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Stabbing on Chicago's Southwest Side
The backstory:
Police said Pina was identified as the person who, about five minutes earlier, stabbed and injured the 41-year-old man and threatened a 32-year-old man in fear of being battered in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road.
Pina was charged with aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.
Pina was scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.
Police said no additional information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.