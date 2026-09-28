Chicago man charged after stabbing in Marquette Park

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The Brief A Chicago man has been charged after police said he stabbed a 41-year-old man and threatened a 32-year-old man Saturday on the Southwest Side. Anthony Pina, 27, was arrested about five minutes after the incident in the Marquette Park neighborhood. He faces felony aggravated battery charges and a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge and was scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.



A Chicago man has been charged after police said he stabbed a 41-year-old man and threatened another person Saturday on the Southwest Side.

Anthony Pina, 27, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Stabbing on Chicago's Southwest Side

The backstory:

Police said Pina was identified as the person who, about five minutes earlier, stabbed and injured the 41-year-old man and threatened a 32-year-old man in fear of being battered in the 3300 block of West Marquette Road.

Pina was charged with aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.

Pina was scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.

Police said no additional information was immediately available.