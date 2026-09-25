Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 6 statewide

The Brief The playoffs are approaching soon for Illinois High School football. With a few weeks left, the scoreboard results are getting more significant. Here are the statewide final scores and results for Week 6 of Illinois High School football.



The playoffs are approaching soon.

Here are the statewide final scores and results for Week 6 of Illinois High School football.

Illinois High School football: Week 6 final scores and results

NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press.

Abingdon-Avon 56, LVC 0

Addison Trail 48, Leyden 20

Althoff Catholic 48, Marquette 28

Alton 49, Granite City 6

Amboy 62, River Ridge 14

Anna-Jonesboro 41, Pinckneyville 22

Antioch 36, Lakes 6

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Sullivan 34

Ashton-Franklin Center 26, Christian Life 22

Astoria (South Fulton) 40, Havana 18

Athens 39, Auburn 29

Barrington 31, Palatine 0

Beardstown 21, Triopia 7

Belleville East 27, Belleville West 10

Belvidere 40, Boylan Catholic 13

Bloomington 21, Centennial 13

Bolingbrook 46, Oswego East 8

Breese Central 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Brother Rice 35, Chicago Mt. Carmel 24

Brown County 30, Camp Point Central 27

Buffalo Grove 31, Elk Grove 14

Bureau Valley 43, ROWVA-Williamsfield 20

Byron 68, Winnebago 8

Calhoun 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 3

Canton 48, Limestone 0

Carbondale 70, Highland 38

Carmi-White County 26, Sesser-Valier 0

Carterville 41, Harrisburg 20

Casey-Westfield 13, Marshall 6

Central 13, Hampshire 6

Central Catholic 36, St. Teresa 22

Centralia 35, Waterloo 7

Champaign 55, Manual 0

Chester 21, Carlyle 14

Chicago Christian 54, St. Edward 8

Chicago Marshall 18, Crane Medical Prep 6

Civic Memorial 42, Columbia 31

Coal City 43, Manteno 14

Crete-Monee 56, Rich Township 6

Cumberland 38, Arcola 13

Dixon 47, Oregon 0

Downers Grove North 41, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Downers Grove South 50, Proviso East 15

Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 14

Dunlap 22, Washington 14

Durand-Pecatonica 53, Lutheran 0

Dwight 32, St. Bede 18

East 34, Auburn 12

East Aurora 25, Bartlett 21

East St. Louis 35, Edwardsville 0

Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 0

El Paso-Gridley 54, Shelbyville 13

Elgin 33, West Chicago 21

Evanston Township 31, Glenbrook North 14

Fisher 55, Argenta-Oreana 7

Flora 45, Eldorado 0

Forreston 53, Morrison 0

Frankfort 28, DuQuoin 7

Freeburg 14, Jersey 7

Fremd 31, Conant 12

Geneseo 58, Galesburg 23

Geneva 56, Batavia 49

Georgetown-Ridge Farm def. Hoopeston Area, forfeit

Glenbard East 55, Ridgewood 14

Glenbard North 14, Lake Park 6

Glenbard South 43, Fenton 20

Glenbard West 56, Hinsdale South 14

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 6

Grant 24, Grayslake North 21

Grayslake Central 35, North Chicago 26

Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 0

Harlem 31, Guilford 7

Herscher 28, Streator Township 20

Hersey def. Wheeling, forfeit

Heyworth 42, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Hillcrest 35, Bremen 0

Hillsboro 49, North Mac 12

Hinsdale Central 24, York 21

Hoffman Estates 13, Schaumburg 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 14, Lincoln-Way West 10

Hononegah 51, Freeport 0

Huntley 47, Jacobs 6

IC Catholic 28, St. Laurence 12

Illini West 34, Elmwood 28

Illinois Valley Central 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Jacksonville 62, Lanphier 24

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 12

Joliet Catholic 14, DePaul College Prep 7

Joliet Central 12, Plainfield Central 7

Kaneland 28, Rochelle 20

Kankakee 42, Thornwood 0

Kewanee 21, Princeton 6

LaSalle-Peru 16, Sycamore 7

Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 6

Lake Zurich 15, Mundelein 9

LeRoy 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Lemont 42, Tinley Park 0

Lena-Winslow 22, Fulton 14

Leo 32, De La Salle 12

Libertyville 28, Stevenson 0

Lincoln-Way East 57, Andrew 0

Lockport 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

Loyola 42, Marist 12

Macomb 46, Farmington 2

Macon Meridian 56, Decatur Unity Christian 6

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Effingham 0

Marion 56, Richwoods 50

Marmion Academy 26, Benet Academy 20

Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 6

Marquette Academy 56, Seneca 27

Mascoutah 49, Collinsville 27

Massac County 20, Herrin 0

Mater Dei 43, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 28

McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19

Milford 78, St. Thomas More 48

Momence 28, Iroquois West 20

Monmouth-Roseville 32, Mendota 7

Morris 76, Ottawa Township 0

Morton 55, East Peoria 7

Mt. Carmel 38, Richland County 30, OT

Naperville Central 36, Metea Valley 29

Naperville North 33, Waubonsie Valley 14

Nashville 42, Benton 14

Neuqua Valley 21, DeKalb 20

New Trier 42, Deerfield 0

Newton 35, Paris 29

Niles North 35, Maine West 21

Normal 52, Peoria 16

Normal University 42, Lincoln 0

Normal West 54, Urbana 0

North Boone 20, Genoa-Kingston 14

O'Fallon 7, Triad 3

Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 14

Oak Lawn 21, Evergreen Park 14

Olympia 56, Williamsville 21

Oswego 44, Yorkville 21

PORTA 42, Pleasant Plains 23

Pana 34, Staunton 13

Pawnee 50, Oblong 6

Pecatonica 53, Rockford Lutheran 0

Peoria Notre Dame 52, Danville 22

Peotone 40, Reed-Custer 0

Pittsfield 25, New Berlin 14

Plainfield North 13, Minooka 9

Plainfield South 19, Plainfield East 14

Plano 47, Harvard 0

Pontiac 60, Rantoul 30

Princeville 33, Knoxville 20

Prospect 56, Rolling Meadows 14

Quincy 45, United Township 41

Red Bud 38, Dupo 0

Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Richmond-Burton 30, Johnsburg 0

Riverdale 40, Mercer County 7

Riverside-Brookfield 48, Elmwood Park 6

Rochester 65, Glenwood 21

Rockridge 27, Erie-Prophetstown 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin 19, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Salem 50, Murphysboro 20

Salt Fork 14, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 0

Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way Central 17

Sandwich 29, Woodstock North 21

Scotland County, Mo. 49, West Hancock 20

South Beloit 41, Alden-Hebron 10

South Elgin 48, Streamwood 0

Southwestern 56, Gillespie 0

Sparta 44, Wesclin 6

Springfield 56, Southeast 22

St. Charles North 28, St. Charles East 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Monticello 20

St. Rita 39, Montini 38

Sterling 27, Hammond Morton, Ind. 20

Stillman Valley 50, Rock Falls 7

Stockton 28, Galena 8

Tolono Unity 42, Prairie Central 14

Tremont 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Tri-Valley 48, Tuscola 19

United 20, Rushville-Industry 16

Uplift 26, Noble/Pritzker 16

Vandalia 28, Greenville 27

Villa Grove 28, Tri-County 8

Warren Township 49, Zion-Benton 6

Warrensburg-Latham 34, Central A&M 7

Wauconda 69, Round Lake 6

West Aurora 49, Larkin 6

West Central 72, Bushnell-Prairie City 64

West Central Coop 18, Pleasant Hill 0

Westmont 32, Walther Christian 8

Westville 28, Oakwood 27

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Hope Academy 8

Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Wheaton North 16

Willowbrook 15, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

Woodstock 25, Marengo 14