Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 6 statewide
The playoffs are approaching soon.
Here are the statewide final scores and results for Week 6 of Illinois High School football.
Illinois High School football: Week 6 final scores and results
NOTE: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the Associated Press.
Abingdon-Avon 56, LVC 0
Addison Trail 48, Leyden 20
Althoff Catholic 48, Marquette 28
Alton 49, Granite City 6
Amboy 62, River Ridge 14
Anna-Jonesboro 41, Pinckneyville 22
Antioch 36, Lakes 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Sullivan 34
Ashton-Franklin Center 26, Christian Life 22
Astoria (South Fulton) 40, Havana 18
Athens 39, Auburn 29
Barrington 31, Palatine 0
Beardstown 21, Triopia 7
Belleville East 27, Belleville West 10
Belvidere 40, Boylan Catholic 13
Bloomington 21, Centennial 13
Bolingbrook 46, Oswego East 8
Breese Central 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Brother Rice 35, Chicago Mt. Carmel 24
Brown County 30, Camp Point Central 27
Buffalo Grove 31, Elk Grove 14
Bureau Valley 43, ROWVA-Williamsfield 20
Byron 68, Winnebago 8
Calhoun 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 3
Canton 48, Limestone 0
Carbondale 70, Highland 38
Carmi-White County 26, Sesser-Valier 0
Carterville 41, Harrisburg 20
Casey-Westfield 13, Marshall 6
Central 13, Hampshire 6
Central Catholic 36, St. Teresa 22
Centralia 35, Waterloo 7
Champaign 55, Manual 0
Chester 21, Carlyle 14
Chicago Christian 54, St. Edward 8
Chicago Marshall 18, Crane Medical Prep 6
Civic Memorial 42, Columbia 31
Coal City 43, Manteno 14
Crete-Monee 56, Rich Township 6
Cumberland 38, Arcola 13
Dixon 47, Oregon 0
Downers Grove North 41, Oak Park-River Forest 0
Downers Grove South 50, Proviso East 15
Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 14
Dunlap 22, Washington 14
Durand-Pecatonica 53, Lutheran 0
Dwight 32, St. Bede 18
East 34, Auburn 12
East Aurora 25, Bartlett 21
East St. Louis 35, Edwardsville 0
Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 0
El Paso-Gridley 54, Shelbyville 13
Elgin 33, West Chicago 21
Evanston Township 31, Glenbrook North 14
Fisher 55, Argenta-Oreana 7
Flora 45, Eldorado 0
Forreston 53, Morrison 0
Frankfort 28, DuQuoin 7
Freeburg 14, Jersey 7
Fremd 31, Conant 12
Geneseo 58, Galesburg 23
Geneva 56, Batavia 49
Georgetown-Ridge Farm def. Hoopeston Area, forfeit
Glenbard East 55, Ridgewood 14
Glenbard North 14, Lake Park 6
Glenbard South 43, Fenton 20
Glenbard West 56, Hinsdale South 14
Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 6
Grant 24, Grayslake North 21
Grayslake Central 35, North Chicago 26
Hamilton County 44, Edwards County 0
Harlem 31, Guilford 7
Herscher 28, Streator Township 20
Hersey def. Wheeling, forfeit
Heyworth 42, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Hillcrest 35, Bremen 0
Hillsboro 49, North Mac 12
Hinsdale Central 24, York 21
Hoffman Estates 13, Schaumburg 0
Homewood-Flossmoor 14, Lincoln-Way West 10
Hononegah 51, Freeport 0
Huntley 47, Jacobs 6
IC Catholic 28, St. Laurence 12
Illini West 34, Elmwood 28
Illinois Valley Central 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Jacksonville 62, Lanphier 24
Johnston City 28, Fairfield 12
Joliet Catholic 14, DePaul College Prep 7
Joliet Central 12, Plainfield Central 7
Kaneland 28, Rochelle 20
Kankakee 42, Thornwood 0
Kewanee 21, Princeton 6
LaSalle-Peru 16, Sycamore 7
Lake Forest 56, Waukegan 6
Lake Zurich 15, Mundelein 9
LeRoy 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Lemont 42, Tinley Park 0
Lena-Winslow 22, Fulton 14
Leo 32, De La Salle 12
Libertyville 28, Stevenson 0
Lincoln-Way East 57, Andrew 0
Lockport 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
Loyola 42, Marist 12
Macomb 46, Farmington 2
Macon Meridian 56, Decatur Unity Christian 6
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Effingham 0
Marion 56, Richwoods 50
Marmion Academy 26, Benet Academy 20
Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 6
Marquette Academy 56, Seneca 27
Mascoutah 49, Collinsville 27
Massac County 20, Herrin 0
Mater Dei 43, Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 28
McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19
Milford 78, St. Thomas More 48
Momence 28, Iroquois West 20
Monmouth-Roseville 32, Mendota 7
Morris 76, Ottawa Township 0
Morton 55, East Peoria 7
Mt. Carmel 38, Richland County 30, OT
Naperville Central 36, Metea Valley 29
Naperville North 33, Waubonsie Valley 14
Nashville 42, Benton 14
Neuqua Valley 21, DeKalb 20
New Trier 42, Deerfield 0
Newton 35, Paris 29
Niles North 35, Maine West 21
Normal 52, Peoria 16
Normal University 42, Lincoln 0
Normal West 54, Urbana 0
North Boone 20, Genoa-Kingston 14
O'Fallon 7, Triad 3
Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 14
Oak Lawn 21, Evergreen Park 14
Olympia 56, Williamsville 21
Oswego 44, Yorkville 21
PORTA 42, Pleasant Plains 23
Pana 34, Staunton 13
Pawnee 50, Oblong 6
Pecatonica 53, Rockford Lutheran 0
Peoria Notre Dame 52, Danville 22
Peotone 40, Reed-Custer 0
Pittsfield 25, New Berlin 14
Plainfield North 13, Minooka 9
Plainfield South 19, Plainfield East 14
Plano 47, Harvard 0
Pontiac 60, Rantoul 30
Princeville 33, Knoxville 20
Prospect 56, Rolling Meadows 14
Quincy 45, United Township 41
Red Bud 38, Dupo 0
Richards 35, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Richmond-Burton 30, Johnsburg 0
Riverdale 40, Mercer County 7
Riverside-Brookfield 48, Elmwood Park 6
Rochester 65, Glenwood 21
Rockridge 27, Erie-Prophetstown 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 19, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Salem 50, Murphysboro 20
Salt Fork 14, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 0
Sandburg 21, Lincoln-Way Central 17
Sandwich 29, Woodstock North 21
Scotland County, Mo. 49, West Hancock 20
South Beloit 41, Alden-Hebron 10
South Elgin 48, Streamwood 0
Southwestern 56, Gillespie 0
Sparta 44, Wesclin 6
Springfield 56, Southeast 22
St. Charles North 28, St. Charles East 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Monticello 20
St. Rita 39, Montini 38
Sterling 27, Hammond Morton, Ind. 20
Stillman Valley 50, Rock Falls 7
Stockton 28, Galena 8
Tolono Unity 42, Prairie Central 14
Tremont 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Tri-Valley 48, Tuscola 19
United 20, Rushville-Industry 16
Uplift 26, Noble/Pritzker 16
Vandalia 28, Greenville 27
Villa Grove 28, Tri-County 8
Warren Township 49, Zion-Benton 6
Warrensburg-Latham 34, Central A&M 7
Wauconda 69, Round Lake 6
West Aurora 49, Larkin 6
West Central 72, Bushnell-Prairie City 64
West Central Coop 18, Pleasant Hill 0
Westmont 32, Walther Christian 8
Westville 28, Oakwood 27
Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Hope Academy 8
Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Wheaton North 16
Willowbrook 15, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
Wilmington 49, Lisle 7
Woodstock 25, Marengo 14
The Source: Scores and results are compiled by the Assocaited Press.