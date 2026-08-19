Palatine police seek murder suspect 3 years after teen's shooting death

The Brief Palatine police are still seeking information after 15-year-old Damian Hernandez was shot and killed in 2023. Police said Jesus Pantoja, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, remains wanted on a murder warrant. A second suspect, who was 14 at the time, was arrested and charged in juvenile court.



Palatine police are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect who remains at large three years after a teenage boy was shot and killed.

Suspect sought in Palatine killing

Police said Damian Hernandez, 15, was sitting in a vehicle when two people shot him multiple times on Aug. 17, 2023.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay. A short time later, they found Hernandez suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive in unincorporated Palatine.

Hernandez was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died from his injuries five days later.

Investigators later identified two suspects in the shooting, according to police. One suspect, who was 14 at the time, was arrested and charged in juvenile court.

Police identified the second suspect as Jesus Pantoja, who was 18 at the time of the shooting and lived in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine.

Jesus Pantoja | PPD

An arrest warrant for Pantoja was issued on Aug. 23, 2023. Police said he fled the area and remains wanted for murder.

Pantoja's current whereabouts are unknown. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

Three years after the shooting, Palatine police said the investigation remains active and detectives are still seeking information about the case or Pantoja's whereabouts.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through the Solve the Case website or call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.