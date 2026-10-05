Chicago could pay $260.8 million to settle wrongful-conviction lawsuits

The Brief The lawsuits involve 17 people whose murder convictions were later vacated. The plaintiffs spent a combined 383 years behind bars. The City Council’s finance committee is expected to consider the settlement Monday.



Chicago could soon approve a settlement worth more than $260 million in 16 wrongful-conviction lawsuits tied to investigations involving former Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Chicago wrongful-conviction settlement

The cases involve 17 people who were convicted of murder in investigations dating back as far as 1987.

The plaintiffs allege they were wrongfully convicted because of misconduct by Guevara and other former Chicago police officers.

Reynaldo Guevara

All 17 people have since had their convictions vacated, and the charges against them were dismissed.

Together, the plaintiffs spent more than 383 years behind bars.

The city is proposing a $260.8 million settlement to resolve the 16 lawsuits. The money would be paid over two years, beginning in 2027.

Why the city wants to settle

What they're saying:

The city says the settlement could provide some closure for the people involved while limiting Chicago’s financial risk from continuing to fight the cases in court.

City attorneys estimate settling now could prevent an additional $300 million to $400 million in legal fees.

The proposed settlement would not resolve every remaining case involving Guevara.

What's next:

The City Council’s finance committee is scheduled to consider the settlement at 10 a.m. Monday.

If the proposal clears the committee, it would still need approval from the full City Council. A final vote could take place Oct. 14.