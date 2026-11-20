The Brief Armani Floyd, 14, was fatally shot in the Loop a year ago Saturday after Chicago’s Christmas tree lighting. Floyd was a member of Project Swish, a youth basketball program whose founder is urging teens to enjoy the city while making safe decisions. Chicago is increasing police deployments citywide and adding security around Millennium Park throughout the weekend.



Chicago is increasing security ahead of a busy weekend downtown as concerns grow about another possible teen takeover.

The heightened precautions come a year after 14-year-old Armani Floyd was shot and killed in the Loop following the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

A year after the deadly Loop shootings

The backstory:

The city’s 113th Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicked off Friday at Millennium Park, marking the start of a weekend filled with holiday events.

Last year, large crowds of teens gathered downtown just hours after the tree lighting ceremony. Police say two separate shootings left multiple people wounded, including Floyd, who later died.

Floyd was a member of Project Swish, a youth basketball program that provided a safe space for kids. Those who knew him remember him as a bright, highly motivated student who loved basketball.

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Project Swish founder urges teens to stay aware

What they're saying:

Project Swish founder McKinley K. Nelson knew Floyd personally. As another busy weekend gets underway, Nelson says he wants young people to enjoy being teenagers while staying aware of their surroundings.

"I would be very upset if I saw any of the kids in my program participated in that kind of stuff. I just want them to find that balance to be able to be a teenager and still get outside and see the city," Nelson said.

Nelson also urged teens to recognize potential danger, avoid conflict and make sure they get home safely.

Chicago's 113th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

More security around Millennium Park

What we know:

The city says it is increasing police deployments citywide and adding security around Millennium Park throughout the weekend.

People attending downtown events are being urged to stay aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious to event security or call 911.

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