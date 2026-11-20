The Brief William Pipkin was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder. Police said he fatally shot a 32-year-old woman on Oct. 22 in the 2400 block of West 47th Street. Pipkin was scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A 45-year-old Chicago man was arrested nearly a month after police said he fatally shot a woman on the Southwest Side.

Chicago fatal shooting arrest

What we know:

William Pipkin, who lives in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

William Pipkin | CPD

Police said Pipkin was arrested Thursday near his home in the 6300 block of South Mozart Street. Investigators identified him as the person who fatally shot a 32-year-old woman in the 2400 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park on Oct. 22.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about the shooting or the victim.

What's next:

Pipkin was due in court Friday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Pipkin was arrested in 2017 on a charge of drinking alcohol in a public way. He was 36 at the time.