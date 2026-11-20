Chicago man arrested nearly a month after fatal Brighton Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 45-year-old Chicago man was arrested nearly a month after police said he fatally shot a woman on the Southwest Side.
Chicago fatal shooting arrest
What we know:
William Pipkin, who lives in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.
William Pipkin | CPD
Police said Pipkin was arrested Thursday near his home in the 6300 block of South Mozart Street. Investigators identified him as the person who fatally shot a 32-year-old woman in the 2400 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park on Oct. 22.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional information about the shooting or the victim.
What's next:
Pipkin was due in court Friday for a detention hearing.
Arrest history
Chicago police records show Pipkin was arrested in 2017 on a charge of drinking alcohol in a public way. He was 36 at the time.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.