The Brief A federal ban on most hemp-derived THC products is set to take effect Dec. 11, putting brewery lines in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin at risk. Duluth-based Bent Paddle Brewing Co. said THC drinks make up about 40% of its business, while Chicago's Marz Community Brewing Co. said Illinois legal changes already cut its wholesale revenue by more than 50%. U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tim Sheehy introduced a bill they say would keep hemp products on shelves with new rules, but Congress has little time before the Dec. 11 deadline.



When Ed Marszewski co-founded Chicago’s Marz Community Brewing Co. in 2014, the plan wasn't to serve THC-seltzers.

For years, the business focused on handmade craft beer.

But as customer tastes and the legal definition of hemp changed, so did the menu.

Hemp is a big business for neighborhood breweries

Big picture view:

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp — and unleashed a new brand of THC products to the market.

And at Marz Community Brewing Co., customers wanted in.

"A large segment of adults wanted a beverage alternative to alcohol and Marz only started making them because our retailers and customers asked us to," Marszewski said. "We had no idea it was going to grow our business like it did."

But that fresh revenue stream got plugged this November.

New laws enacted in Illinois in November stripped away the brewery’s chance to sell THC products.

And federal laws slated to take effect on Dec. 11 would do the same for the rest of the country, banning the sale of hemp-based products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container.

The change has been tough on Marz.

"We have lost over 50% of our wholesale revenue," Marszewski said. "We have had to reduce employee hours and have laid off several workers. It has greatly impacted our wholesale business and impacted our on-premise sales significantly."

THC popular at breweries:

In Minnesota, hemp beverages have become a staple for many breweries.

For instance, at Duluth-based Bent Paddle Brewing Co., THC drinks account for about 40% of their overall business.

READ MORE: Minnesota hemp industry lobbies on life support as federal THC ban nears

A ban would "be devastating to a business we’ve spent years building," said Pepin Young, director of new business development at Bent Paddle.

He’s also on the board at Minnesota Hemp Beverage Producers, a statewide trade organization.

"We’ve invested in people, equipment, production, partnerships and distribution to build this market," Young said. "A 0.4 mg per-container limit effectively eliminates the products we’re currently making and selling. This isn’t a minor adjustment for us. It would fundamentally change our business overnight."

Jake Buishas tests THC levels from a Juniper Terps seltzer production line at Marz Community Brewing Co. in Chicago. The brewery has had to lay off some of its staff since a Illinois enacted new cannabis laws in November. (Vincent Alban/Chicago Tribu ((Vincent Alban/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) / Getty Images) Expand

Hemp loophole

Dig deeper:

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp.

That is, it removed hemp and derivatives of cannabis with low concentrations THC from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substance Act.

That policy change, which opponents sometimes refer to as the hemp loophole, meant that seltzers, sodas, gummies and other THC-infused products with the potential to get consumers high could legally hit the shelves.

And those shelves are worth a lot.

Nationwide, the hemp business is valued at an estimated $38.7 billion.

Alcohol consumption dropping

THC offers room to expand:

The potential in the THC market has grabbed the attention of businesses like Glendale, Wisconsin-based Sprecher.

Originally founded in Milwaukee, Sprecher offers craft soda — the New York Times named their root beer the best in the country in 2008 — as well as beer and other taproom fares.

And for now, Sprecher offers a line of four THC soft drinks, all of which contain 10 milligrams of THC.

That’s well above the planned 0.4 milligram limit that’s about to take effect.

"We have invested in developing and launching Sprecher Infused, our hemp-derived THC beverage line," said Sprecher CEO and President Sharad Chadha. "The proposed 0.4 mg per-container limit would effectively eliminate our ability to sell these products through our existing channels. This is particularly frustrating because businesses like ours have invested in product development, manufacturing, compliance, and distribution based on the existing legal framework."

READ MORE: Wisconsin election brings hope to cannabis shops facing hemp ban

With alcohol consumption dropping, Sprecher sees THC as a chance to pivot.

"While THC beverages represent a relatively small portion of Sprecher's overall business today, we see significant growth potential in this emerging category," Chadha said. "Many craft breweries are struggling with declining beer consumption, rising costs, and changing consumer preferences. THC beverages have created an opportunity to diversify, innovate, and utilize existing manufacturing capacity."

Chadha warned the impact of a ban could reach beyond the doors of his brewery.

"An entire industry and economic ecosystem has developed around hemp-derived products, including independent laboratories performing Certificates of Analysis and safety testing, hemp processors, extractors, ingredient suppliers, packaging companies, transportation and shipping providers, distributors, and retailers," Chadha said. "These businesses have invested millions of dollars in equipment, facilities, technology, and people while creating thousands of jobs."

Hemp ban: How did we get here?

The backstory:

Opponents of hemp-based products worry about their unregulated nature and the possibility of underage consumption.

When the 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp, it allowed for a swath of unregulated and in some cases, potentially dangerous THC products to flood the market.

Copycat food products that look very similar to standard snack foods got into the hands of kids.

READ MORE: Wisconsin hemp business owners want industry regulation; here's why

"Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection in 2024.

And while some states enacted their own rules regulating hemp products, that didn’t close the national loophole created by the Farm Bill.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who pushed the 2018 Farm Bill that opened the hemp loophole, was also behind the push to close it, according to the Associated Press.

In 2025, McConnell added a hemp ban to the 2025 appropriations package that ended a historic 43-day government shutdown.

Hemp Guardrails Act

What's next:

Barring any act from Congress, the hemp ban takes effect on Dec. 11.

Some lawmakers don’t want to see that happen.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Tim Sheehy (R-Montana) have introduced a bill called the Hemp Guardrails Act

What they're saying:

The pair says it would keep hemp products on store shelves while mandating 21+ sales, ending copycat marketing and banning synthetic or "gas station weed."

Klobuchar, who was recently elected governor of Minnesota, said a ban threatens farmers, brewers and small businesses.

READ MORE: Federal hemp ban: What Twin Cities businesses stand to lose

"I have strongly opposed the hemp ban that was signed into law last year," Klobuchar wrote on social media. "If Congress and the White House don’t pass this safety bill or a similar measure it will have far-reaching economic consequences across the country."

Young — who works at Minnesota’s Bent Paddle Brewing — called the bill "encouraging."

"We’re asking lawmakers to continue [their] work, listen to the businesses operating in this space and find a reasonable path forward," he said.

But not everyone is convinced.

"Congress closed the hemp loophole more than a year ago to end an industry that never should have existed," wrote Sen. Tedd Budd (R-North Carolina) on X. "I've heard from countless constituents whose loved ones' addictions began with the very products the Sheehy-Klobuchar bill would legalize at even higher, more dangerous potency. I will not support any year-end package that extends, delays, or builds a regulatory framework around products that fuel addiction, endanger our children, and weaken our workforce."

Narrow Path Forward:

Congress is running out of time to pass the Hemp Guardrails Act before the ban goes into effect.

With the upcoming Thanksgiving recess, few Congressional working days remain on the calendar before THC products return to their illegal status.

And as the deadline approaches, other unfinished business looms over the end of the legislative session.

READ MORE: From 400+ farmers to 46: How Minnesota's hemp industry is already collapsing before the ban hits

On Dec. 11, the same day the hemp ban begins, the current government funding package expires.

That means a government shutdown could be on the horizon if the parties can’t come to a budget agreement. But it also means a hemp bill could be tacked on to a larger must-pass budget bill.

And as lawmakers hammer out the last bills of the year, Sharad Chadha, the CEO of Sprecher, hopes they’ll throw the THC business a lifeline.

"My message is simple: Regulate responsibly. Don't eliminate an entire industry," said Chadha said. "We support sensible regulations, including age restrictions, responsible marketing, product testing, clear labeling, and appropriate THC limits. However, a blanket ban is not the answer. We should be encouraging responsible American businesses to innovate, invest, and create jobs—not shutting down legitimate opportunities."