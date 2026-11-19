The Brief On Friday, the U.S. Army will destroy 68 barrels of explosives at its ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa. The barrels contain lead azide, a sensitive chemical compound used to ignite ammunition. The controlled explosion could send a cloud of lead dust into the air, through southeastern Iowa and close to northwestern Illinois.



The U.S. Army plans to set off two controlled blasts to destroy old, unstable explosives at an ammunition plant in Iowa on Friday, Nov. 20, according to a public advisory.

Why is the Army destroying the explosives now?

Outside perimeter of Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Eldridge, U.S. Army Sustainment Command via DVIDS)

The backstory:

Around noon on Nov. 20, bomb experts will destroy 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, a small town of about 320 people just west of Burlington and the Mississippi River.

The barrels have been kept inside dirt-covered concrete bunkers built to contain explosions and protect the surrounding area, according to an Army fact sheet.

Routine inspections found that this specific batch had degraded to the point where normal handling was no longer safe.

While public health officials have expressed concerns, the Army expects the operation will have "no significant impact" on the surrounding environment. Crews will stack two-story sand barriers around the blast site, wet the soil and spray water to trap dust and contain debris.

What is lead azide?

Dig deeper:

Lead azide is a sensitive chemical compound used to ignite military ammunition. Since it's not being used, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes it as "hazardous waste."

Over time, old lead azide breaks down and becomes sensitive to friction and shock.

"This means that even a small quantity of lead azide can detonate with friction or heat, making it inherently dangerous to transport," Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations.

READ MORE: Planned Iowa blast could send lead dust into Illinois, health officials warn

Because loading it onto a truck and hauling it elsewhere is too risky, the Army obtained an emergency permit from the EPA on Nov. 13 to destroy it at the plant.

How far will the lead dust travel?

Big picture view:

Friday's blast could break windows and send a plume of toxic lead particles several miles into the air, the Army advised.

McConnell said the dust cloud from a lead azide explosion is primarily made up of debris from the blast—such as dirt, plastic containers and building materials—mixed with solid lead and lead ions.

Tracking maps released by the Army earlier this week projected the dust could travel across the Mississippi River into western Illinois. Newer maps however, show the plume staying mostly on the Iowa side, drifting north through the southeastern part of the state. The outer edge still passes roughly 10 miles west of New Boston, Illinois, though.

A U.S. Army forecast map shows where lead dust from Friday's controlled blast in Iowa is projected to travel. (Credit: U.S. Army)

The weather could change at any point, so the Army will post updated maps on its website. New maps will be posted six hours before the noon blast and updated every hour until detonation.

What happens if you inhale the dust?

What they're saying:

If you briefly breathe in lead particles, you likely won't feel sick right away — but even tiny amounts can build up in your body over time and pose health risks.

"The important thing to understand is that a small, one-time exposure would not typically cause immediate symptoms. Most people with elevated blood lead levels have no noticeable symptoms at all," said Dr. Bernard "Ben" Weigel, a medical director for the Illinois Poison Center.

"The primary concern is the cumulative effect of lead exposure over time, particularly in young children, whose developing brains are especially vulnerable," he added. "There is no known safe level of lead exposure."

Children under 6 and pregnant women face the greatest risks because lead can affect brain development, Weigel said.

To limit exposure, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged nearby residents to stay indoors with windows closed for up to 48 hours, wash outdoor surfaces with soap and water, and wash their hands before eating or drinking. Closer to the plant, the U.S. Army asked people in Middletown's City Park neighborhood to temporarily evacuate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and offered temporary shelter at the Armed Forces Reserve Center.