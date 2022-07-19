First glimpse of fall foliage predictions for the 2022 season
The drought is going to be a big factor in this year's fall foliage -- and likely not in a good way.
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
The solar farm is being celebrated as part of Illinois’ clean energy future.
Pritzker celebrates opening of new Illinois solar farm
Illinois' newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Luxury container homes coming to the South Side
A team of investors is bringing luxury, energy-efficient container homes to Chicago's South Side.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
Researchers say a massive flood could be "California's other Big One." New data from UCLA researchers say climate change has doubled the chance such a flood may happen.
Two years after botched implosion, groups call for air filtration for Little Village residents
Environmental activists are urging the city to pay for public air monitoring systems and air filtration for residents who live near the site of a dust storm caused by the demolition of a smokestack.
'Inflation Reduction Act' explained
What does the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats mean for Illinois and the rest of the country? FOX 32's political editor Mike Flannery explains.
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
“By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.
Congress addresses climate change with 'Inflation Reduction Act' bill
The country's first major legislation to address the climate crisis passed in the Senate this weekend and is expected to move through the House. It's part of Democrat's package called the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives $370 billion to move the U.S. toward clean energy.
Flooding closes Death Valley National Park, vehicles stranded in debris
All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed due to substantial flooding on Friday, National Parks Service says.
20% of U.S. households with a dishwasher don’t even use it; here's why that may be bad
As concern for the world’s water scarcity grows, some consumer goods companies are pushing for households to “skip the rinse” entirely.
Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to US states for flooding, extreme heat
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.
Sprite retiring its signature green plastic bottles after more than 60 years
Coca-Cola will begin transitioning to the new Sprite bottles on Aug. 1 in North America. Here’s what the more environmentally-friendly packaging looks like.
Watch a wind turbine disintegrate in Texas after a lightning strike
"We’re not equipped to handle that kind of fire. Nobody in the area really is to speak of."
Lightfoot urged to release report on botched implosion that coated Little Village in dust
The Chicago City Council is urging Mayor Lori Lightfoot to release a watchdog’s report on actions leading up to the botched 2020 implosion of a coal plant smokestack that left Little Village covered in dust.
Biden announces modest climate actions promising more to come
“Let me be clear,” Biden said. "Climate change is an emergency, and in the coming weeks I’m going to use the power I have as president to turn these words into formal, official government actions.
Chicago violated residents' civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says
Federal officials have found that the city of Chicago is violating the civil rights of its residents by relocating polluting businesses from white communities to Black and Latino areas.
Shorewood fire under control, shelter-in-place lifted
A large fire at a farm supply store in south suburban Shorewood released toxic smoke into the air Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to order residents to find shelter.