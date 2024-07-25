Travelers at Midway airport react to Southwest Airlines' new seating policy

Southwest Airlines is doing away with a boarding model that has set the company apart for more than 50 years.

The Dallas-based airline – that took flight in 1967 – is saying "farewell" to its open-seating model.

Along with booking your flight, passengers will soon be booking an assigned seat.

Frequent fliers at Midway International Airport, on Thursday, said they aren't jumping at the idea of pre-selected seats. However, Southwest is looking to boost revenue and said the majority of customers it has lost to other airlines have cited open seating as the number one reason for making a switch.

"Customer preferences change over time, and this is a great example. We’re going to do this in a way that we stay consistent with what we stand for at Southwest Airlines," said Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines.

The start date for its assigned seating model has yet to be revealed, but it will apply to all Southwest flights.

"I’m pretty sad about it. I enjoy the open seating," said Tinisha Mayo, a Southwest customer.

"It’s always been great for us," said Chris Meller, another customer.

"Open seating is great because we can sit as a family. We don’t have any issues getting seats on board," said Kristen Alanis, a passenger.

Some customers at Midway said they are fond of having the freedom to choose their seats.

"Just like going down aisles, maybe there’s somebody you don’t want to sit next to," said Tyler Fronk, a traveler.

Officials with Southwest Airlines said through research, it determined 80 percent of its customers prefer assigned seating.

"My opinion is, it’s a shame because it differentiated the airline from all the other airlines, so I feel like there’s no reason to pick Southwest over an American, over United," said Meller.

Beginning in 2025, the airline will also start offering premium seating options with more legroom and red-eye flights.

"I didn’t love the seating arrangement as a whole, however, now having to pay for it is also not palatable either," said Sean O’Brien, a Southwest customer.

Officials with Southwest Airlines said additional details on the changes will be released this September.

"Especially taking direct flights out of Tampa, it’s been very convenient, so until I hear more details about how they’re going to price out the premium seats and other offerings, I don't know that it will change how I purchase tickets," said Kristen Alanis, a passenger.

Southwest is also updating its cabin design. Specific layouts are still in the works, but officials estimate about one-third of its seats will feature extended legroom.