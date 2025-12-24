Man killed, 3 others wounded in Chicago Christmas Eve shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and three others were wounded when gunfire broke out early Wednesday in Englewood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 12:04 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street.
Screenshot via Citizen app
Police said four men were outside when two unknown men approached them and began shooting.
One man was shot in the head and died at the scene.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his right arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 33-year-old man was grazed on his right forearm but refused medical treatment.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.