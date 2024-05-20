Chicago's Mag Mile transforms with unique butterfly exhibit

A unique art exhibit landed along the Mag Mile this week.

Ten metal butterfly sculptures flew over from the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. The sculptures arrived just in time for summer and are here to stay for the rest of the year.

The city-wide exhibit aims to promote environmental awareness and conservation in Chicago while also showcasing the work of local artists.

In addition to a physical exhibit, this project also has a virtual component. This is the first time the Mag Mile has featured an augmented reality experience.

Each butterfly comes with a QR code and when you scan it, butterflies will flutter across your device's screen.

"It truly embodies the Nature Museum's mission, which is to create positive connections between people and nature," said Erin Amico, President of the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

In addition to 10 sculptures along the Mag Mile, 19 others are spreading their wings in various neighborhoods, including Garfield Park, Lincoln Park and Humboldt Park.

"All of these sculptures from all of these different artists represent the abundant talent from all corners of the city, and how we all cross-pollinate and migrate together," said Janell Nelson of the Englewood Arts Collective.

You can track all 10 butterflies that are landing along Michigan Avenue by checking out an interactive map on the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum's website.