Taste of Chicago food and music lineup announced
CHICAGO - Taste of Chicago will make its anticipated return to Grant Park this September, bringing with it a solid mix of food, music, and family-friendly activities.
The free festival, which takes place Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, will feature 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks, showcasing the city's rich culinary diversity.
Headlining the event's musical performances are CeeLo Green, regional Mexican music trio Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius. The Goose Island Stage will spotlight local talent, including artists such as Gabacho, Asha Imuno, and MJ Nebreda, with DJ sets closing out each night.
"For more than 4 decades, Taste of Chicago has grown into a global institution, inviting Chicagoans and visitors alike to enjoy our city’s expansive culinary and cultural ecosystem," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.
Attendees at the Grant Park event can expect a range of culinary offerings from popular local spots like 90 Miles Cuban Café, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, and The Original Rainbow Cone, among others.
In addition to food and music, the festival offers activities for families, including games and interactive art at the Lifeway Kefir Family Village. The Chicago SummerDance Stage will host dance lessons in various styles, such as Salsa, Hustle, and KPOP.
A highlight of the weekend will be Eli’s Cheesecake's annual birthday celebration on Sept. 7, where festival-goers can enjoy a slice of the ceremonial 1,000-pound cheesecake.
Taste of Chicago provides free admission, and for the second year running, vendors will accept cash and credit. For more information on the lineup and activities, visit TasteofChicago.us.
Taste of Chicago - Main Stage Schedule
Friday, September 6
- 5pm Amira Jazeera
- 6pm Jon B.
- 7pm CeeLo Green
Saturday, September 7
- 5pm Nino Augustine
- 6pm La Doña
- 7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia
Sunday, September 8
- 5pm To be announced
- 6pm Robert DeLong
- 7pm Atlas Genius
Taste of Chicago food lineup
- 90 Miles Cuban Café
- African Food Palace
- Arepa George
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine
- Banato
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Chicago Eats Market
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Churro Factory (Xurro)
- Connie’s Pizza
- Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
- Donut Dudes
- Doom Street Eats
- Eli’s Cheesecake
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café
- Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
- Harold’s Chicken
- JJ Thai Street Food
- Josephine’s Cooking
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Mano Modern Café
- Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
- Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
- Ponce Restaurant
- Porkchop
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Sapori Trattoria
- Seoul Taco
- Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
- Tacotlán
- Tandoor Char House
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- Yum Dum
- Yvolina’s Tamales
- Zeitlin’s Delicatessen
Taste of Chicago - Goose Island Stage Schedule Friday, September 6
- 11 a.m. - Second City Country Dance
- 2:20 p.m. - Andrew Sa
- 3:40 p.m. - Liam Taylor
- 5:00 p.m. - Elizabeth Moen
- 6:20 p.m. - Gabacho
- 7:25 p.m. - Toyacoyah
Saturday, September 7
- 11 a.m. - Hillery Banks
- 12:30 p.m. - DJ Cymba
- 2:10 p.m. - Zia Jenaye
- 2:35 p.m. - T Star Verse
- 3:40 p.m. - Heavy Crownz
- 5:00 p.m. - Piwa
- 6:20 p.m. - Asha Imuno
- 7:25 p.m. - DJ Hotrod
Sunday, September 8
- 11 a.m. - Barragoon
- 12:30 p.m. - Jamal Smallz
- 2:20 p.m. - Kopano
- 3:40 p.m. - Cabeza de Chivo
- 5:00 p.m. - Abel
- 6:20 p.m. - MJ Nebreda
- 7:25 p.m. - DJ Iggy
Taste of Chicago – SummerDance Schedule
Friday, September 6
Music by Jo-Z
- 11:45 a.m. - Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)
- 12:45 p.m. - Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)
- 1:45 p.m. - Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez
- 2:45 p.m. - Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)
Saturday, September 7
Music by DJ Miss Bhalla
- 12:30 p.m. - Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting
- 1 p.m. - Bachata / Latin Rhythms
- 2 p.m. - Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)
- 3 p.m. - Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)
- 4 p.m. - Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)
Sunday, September 8
Music by Ranee
- 11:45 a.m. - Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)
- 12:45 p.m. - KPOP / Chemical X
- 1:45 p.m. - Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago
- 2:45 p.m. - House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)