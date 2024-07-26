Taste of Chicago food and music lineup announced

Taste of Chicago will make its anticipated return to Grant Park this September, bringing with it a solid mix of food, music, and family-friendly activities.

The free festival, which takes place Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, will feature 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks, showcasing the city's rich culinary diversity.

Headlining the event's musical performances are CeeLo Green, regional Mexican music trio Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Australian alternative rock band Atlas Genius. The Goose Island Stage will spotlight local talent, including artists such as Gabacho, Asha Imuno, and MJ Nebreda, with DJ sets closing out each night.

"For more than 4 decades, Taste of Chicago has grown into a global institution, inviting Chicagoans and visitors alike to enjoy our city’s expansive culinary and cultural ecosystem," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

Attendees at the Grant Park event can expect a range of culinary offerings from popular local spots like 90 Miles Cuban Café, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, and The Original Rainbow Cone, among others.

In addition to food and music, the festival offers activities for families, including games and interactive art at the Lifeway Kefir Family Village. The Chicago SummerDance Stage will host dance lessons in various styles, such as Salsa, Hustle, and KPOP.

A highlight of the weekend will be Eli’s Cheesecake's annual birthday celebration on Sept. 7, where festival-goers can enjoy a slice of the ceremonial 1,000-pound cheesecake.

Taste of Chicago provides free admission, and for the second year running, vendors will accept cash and credit. For more information on the lineup and activities, visit TasteofChicago.us.

Taste of Chicago - Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5pm Amira Jazeera

6pm Jon B.

7pm CeeLo Green



Saturday, September 7

5pm Nino Augustine

6pm La Doña

7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm To be announced

6pm Robert DeLong

7pm Atlas Genius

Taste of Chicago food lineup

90 Miles Cuban Café

African Food Palace

Arepa George

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Banato

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Chicago Eats Market

Chicago’s Doghouse

Churro Factory (Xurro)

Connie’s Pizza

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Donut Dudes

Doom Street Eats

Eli’s Cheesecake

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café

Gaby’s Funnel Cakes

Harold’s Chicken

JJ Thai Street Food

Josephine’s Cooking

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Mano Modern Café

Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

Ponce Restaurant

Porkchop

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Sapori Trattoria

Seoul Taco

Star of Siam Thai Restaurant

Tacotlán

Tandoor Char House

The Original Rainbow Cone

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Yum Dum

Yvolina’s Tamales

Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

Taste of Chicago - Goose Island Stage Schedule Friday, September 6

11 a.m. - Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. - Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. - Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. - Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. - Gabacho

7:25 p.m. - Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. - Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. - DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. - Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. - T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. - Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. - Piwa

6:20 p.m. - Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. - DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. - Barragoon

12:30 p.m. - Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. - Kopano

3:40 p.m. - Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. - Abel

6:20 p.m. - MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. - DJ Iggy

Taste of Chicago – SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. - Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. - Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. - Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. - Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. - Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. - Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. - Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. - Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. - Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee