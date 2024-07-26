Sonya Massey murder sparks outrage in Chicago, leading to march and rally

A march is being held in Chicago to publicly condemn the death of Sonya Massey, who was shot and killed by a deputy in her Springfield home earlier this month.

The shooting has sparked nationwide outrage and on Friday afternoon, one local organization is speaking out in a march and rally.

Nearly three weeks ago, 36-year-old Sonya Massey called deputies for help after being concerned about a possible intruder.

But when they arrived, the situation took a turn for the worse.

Prosecutors said tense moments unfolded when Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson yelled across a counter, ordering Massey to set down a pot of hot water.

He then threatened to shoot her and within seconds, pulled the trigger. Massey was shot under her left eye, killing her.

Grayson, who is now charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond. Records show he worked for six agencies in just four years.

Massey was a mother to two children. Her uncle describes her as being always full of love.

Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump is now representing her family. On Friday, he raised more questions about the deputy's prior history, which shows he was discharged from the Army and worked for six agencies in only four years.

"When you ask about why did you leave this department, why did you resign from this, were there red flags missed and should he have been hired in the first place by the sheriff's department? Those questions only get louder," said Crump.

"This tragedy has been too much on my family, her kids. Her daughter cannot sleep at night. Now, this is the hardest thing we have ever been through as a Massey. It just breaks my heart," said Massey's cousin, Shadia.

RELATED: Sonya Massey murder: Autopsy results released after Illinois officer shot woman inside her home

President Joe Biden, earlier this week, released a statement in response to the shooting, writing that Massey should still be alive today and urging Congress to pass the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act."

The group organizing Friday's march - Revcom - plans to also feature a few speakers, including local families impacted by police shootings, before marching through the neighborhood.