Suburban woman celebrates 107th birthday, shares secrets to longevity

A suburban woman is marking a milestone many of us may never reach: 107 years old.

What we know:

Nancy Rossi, born April 10, 1918, in Chicago, has lived through two world wars, the Spanish flu, and 19 different U.S. presidents. But it’s her passion for dancing that she credits with keeping her youthful.

"When I hear music, my feet does not stay still. I think dancing is the happiest thing in the world and it's good for you because it's exercise," Rossi said.

Rossi, a mother of two, is the matriarch of both her immediate and extended families. She remains an active part of the community, crocheting daily gifts for others.

Her favorite treat? 15-20 mini Tootsie Rolls, though she gives them up during Lent.

Until the age of 102, Rossi was still driving, and she now lives with her daughter. A self-described "feisty Italian," she values close family bonds.

"I'm a stickler for keeping a family tight. I am. I couldn't see family drift. I can't even today. I can't see it drifting apart. Today is different living than it is 20 years ago, 25 years ago," she said. "We were closer then. We were all together then and I only made sure that we all stayed together."

What's next:

In honor of her milestone birthday, the city of Wheaton declared April 10 as "Nancy Rossi Day."

Though she faces a few health challenges, including a pacemaker and estrogen-dependent breast cancer, Rossi manages her conditions with medication, which she jokingly calls her "birth control pill" due to its hot-flash side effects. Despite it all, she remains full of life and humor.