Gary police shooting: Man killed identified, his death ruled a homicide

The Brief Antonio McMichaels, 38, was fatally shot by Gary police after a standoff involving his child. The Lake County Coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound. Police say McMichaels fired multiple times at officers during the incident.



The man shot and killed by Gary police during a standoff early Wednesday has been identified, and his death was ruled a homicide.

What we know:

Gary police were first called to an apartment in the 2200 block of Carolina Street around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, after a woman said her boyfriend—later identified as 38-year-old Antonio McMichaels of Gary—was acting erratically following drug use.

She told officers he had locked himself in a room with their 1-year-old child and was armed.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers responded to a nearby shooting. A 35-year-old man reported being shot in the arm by his cousin—McMichaels—who he said he had tried to confront at the apartment before police arrived.

Back at the apartment, McMichaels reportedly fired four rounds at officers through a rear door. Police then set up a perimeter and called in SWAT teams. Officers attempted negotiations, but McMichaels didn’t respond and later moved upstairs with the child, firing again at police.

The Lake County SWAT team then used a breaching tool to access the apartment and deploy tear gas, but McMichaels still didn't surrender.

Around 4:20 a.m., McMichaels came out holding his child in one arm and a gun in the other. Police said he ran toward a vehicle and officers before a Gary officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Gary Fire paramedics.

The Lake County Coroner confirmed McMichaels died from a gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death as homicide. A forensic autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the Lake County Forensic Science Center.

The child was not injured and was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake for evaluation. Child protective services were notified.

The officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave.

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon called the incident "a tragic situation that began as a family matter but escalated into a critical public safety situation involving a young child."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what substances McMichaels may have used or whether he had a documented history of mental health or substance-use issues.

No body camera footage or additional evidence has been released.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the police shooting.

No timeline has been provided for when more information may be released.