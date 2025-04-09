Chicago area woman stole $20,000 in jewelry from cleaning clients, prosecutors say

The Brief A Hanover Park woman hired to clean houses was charged with stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry from three clients. Sandy Hernandez is facing three charges of residential burglary, according to prosecutors. The alleged thefts took place sometime between late November and December.



A woman hired to clean houses was accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry from clients in west suburban DuPage County, local prosecutors said.

Sandy Hernandez, 38, was charged with three counts of residential burglary, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep Hernandez in jail as she awaits a trial. As a condition of her release, the Hanover Park resident cannot work a job that requires her to go into another person’s home, and is forbidden from contacting the victims in the case.

Multiple homes burglarized

What we know:

A Glen Ellyn resident contacted police on Dec. 2, 2024, to report their jewelry, including a Cartier yellow gold ring with a diamond center, a charm necklace and other items worth around $7,900, had been recently stolen from her home.

Then, on Jan. 5, a second Glen Ellyn resident reported their jewelry, worth about $10,000, had been stolen from her home just days before. The stolen items included a 14-karat gold engagement ring with a diamond, a 14-karat gold wedding band, and more than a dozen additional items of jewelry, prosecutors said.

A third victim reported on Jan. 15 that their jewelry was stolen from their Glen Ellyn home the previous month, including a white gold Tanzanite Marquee ring, a gold band ring and other items worth about $2,500.

Investigators connected Hernandez to the thefts and she was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin urged caution for residents who hire professional cleaning services in a statement.

"It is alleged that Ms. Hernandez used her employment as a cleaning woman to gain access to her victims’ homes, and once inside, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry," he said. "Hiring a cleaning service can be a great help and time-saver, but people must remember that they are allowing unsupervised people in their home. Protect yourself and your belongings by asking questions before allowing people in your home. Ask about work experience, the amount of insurance they carry and don’t forget to ask for references."

Hernandez is expected to appear in court again on May 5.