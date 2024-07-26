Sonya Massey murder: Autopsy results released after Illinois officer shot woman inside her home

The autopsy of an Illinois woman who was shot in the face and killed by a sheriff's deputy has been released.

Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Springfield, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago, after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible prowler early on July 6.

Prosecutors said Sean Grayson "aggressively yelled" at Massey to put a pot down and then she put her hands in the air, declared "I'm sorry" and ducked for cover before being shot in the face. Grayson also discouraged the other deputy from getting his medical kit, prosecutors said.

"The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived," First Assistant State's Attorney Mary Rodgers wrote. Grayson "at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey."

State's Attorney John Milhiser said a review of body camera video doesn't support the use of deadly force.

Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. Grayson pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. A telephone message was left for Grayson's attorney, Daniel Fultz.

He is currently in custody without bond.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

Earlier this week, Illinois State Police (ISP) released body-camera video of the shooting, which showed Grayson fatally shooting Massey.

The video showed Grayson and another officer enter her home after she called to report a prowler. Following a conversation about her ID, the other officer noticed a pot on the stove and indicated that it should be moved to avoid a fire.

That's when Grayson told Massey to put the pot down. He then shot her shortly after.

The video release sparked reactions from political leaders across the state and nation, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

On Friday, the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office released Massey's autopsy results to FOX 32

Coroner Jim Allmon wrote in his report of postmortem examination that there was a gunshot wound to the lower eyelid of the left eye. The exit wound of the bullet was on the back of her neck.

Allmon stated based on his findings, Massey died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Associated injuries included swelling of soft tissues on the left side of Massey's jaw, curvilinear fracture on the left side of her skull, and subarachnoid hemorrhages on the anterolateral surface of the right temporal lobe, inferior surface of the left temporal lobe and on the left lobe of the cerebellum.