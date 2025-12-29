Chicago family says ICE is ignoring judge's order, keeping 2 men detained

The Brief A Chicago family says ICE continues to detain two men despite a judge ordering voluntary departure. The men were taken into custody during a routine check-in and later transferred to a Missouri detention facility. The family says they’ve received no explanation from ICE and are considering legal action.



A Chicago family is demanding answers after they say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has failed to follow a judge’s order to release two men who were detained during a routine check-in.

What we know:

According to the family, 29-year-old Yoryi Andres Lopez Jimenez and 33-year-old Edwin Adrian Mendoza Duran were detained by ICE on Nov. 5 while attending a scheduled appointment in Chicago.

Family members say neither man was attempting to evade authorities and that both had been complying with immigration requirements.

After being taken into custody, the men were transferred to a detention facility in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, separating them from their families in Chicago.

His family said weeks later, an immigration judge ordered voluntary departure for both men. Under federal law, ICE is required to carry out a judge’s final order unless an appeal or an official stay is in place. As of Tuesday, the family said both men remain in ICE custody.

Yessica Mendoza, who is the wife of one man and the sister of the other, said ICE has not provided the family with a clear explanation for the continued detention. She provided court documents issued by immigration judges that appear to support the family’s claims.

"It’s complicated because they are supposed to follow due process, and if there is a higher court order, they should comply with it. We're in limbo regarding our rights. We know we are immigrants, that we are in a country that is not ours. We are not demanding anything that isn’t feasible — we are simply asking that due process be respected and that the court order be followed," Mendoza said.

The family said the lack of communication has been frustrating and emotionally draining, and they are now considering legal options if ICE does not comply with the court orders.

FOX Chicago has reached out to ICE for comment on this case and several others over the past month but has not received a response.

Looking Ahead:

The family said they plan to pursue legal action if ICE continues to delay carrying out the judge’s order.

Meanwhile, they are urging federal officials to follow due process and provide clarity on when their loved ones will be released.