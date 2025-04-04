Five hospitalized after rollover crash in Pingree Grove

The Brief A rollover crash Friday in Pingree Grove left five people hospitalized. One person was ejected from the vehicle; four others were also injured. The eastbound lane of Rt. 72 was partially closed for about 45 minutes.



A rollover crash involving a single vehicle sent five people to the hospital Friday evening in Pingree Grove, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Big Timber Road. First responders were told the vehicle had rolled over and there were five victims.

Crews arrived to find heavy damage and one person who had been ejected from the vehicle. Additional ambulances were called to the scene and all five people were taken to a local hospital.

The eastbound lane of Route 72 was partially closed for about 45 minutes while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Rollover crash in Pingree Grove on April 4, 2025 | Provided

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or conditions of the people involved. It’s also unclear what caused the rollover.

What's next:

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into the crash.