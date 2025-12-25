Man injured after gun discharges during cleaning on Christmas Day on Chicago’s Northwest Side: police

The Brief A 20-year-old man is hospitalized in good condition after being struck in the hand when a firearm accidentally discharged while being cleaned inside a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Christmas Day. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Agatite Avenue; no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man is hospitalized after a gun accidentally discharged while being cleaned Christmas Day on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man was performing maintenance on a firearm inside a home when the weapon discharged, striking a 20-year-old man in the right hand.

The 20-year-old was taken to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the 32-year-old is a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification cardholder.

What's next:

No one is in custody in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.