Man injured after gun discharges during cleaning on Christmas Day on Chicago’s Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man is hospitalized after a gun accidentally discharged while being cleaned Christmas Day on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.
What we know:
Chicago police said a 32-year-old man was performing maintenance on a firearm inside a home when the weapon discharged, striking a 20-year-old man in the right hand.
The 20-year-old was taken to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
Police said the 32-year-old is a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification cardholder.
What's next:
No one is in custody in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
