Police warn of River North robberies by people asking for donations

Police are warning River North residents and visitors about a string of robberies in which offenders allegedly trick victims into handing over their phones before stealing money electronically.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, several incidents were reported in December in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, where victims said they were approached by groups of men asking for donations or requesting that they follow them on Instagram. Once the offenders gained access to the phones, they allegedly transferred money using services such as Zelle or Apple Pay.

In cases where victims refused to cooperate, police say force was used. In one incident, a victim was led to a group of offenders and had property taken by force.

Police said the robberies occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 21, primarily during overnight and early morning hours. The suspects are described as three to eight Black men, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging people to stay alert, avoid handing phones to strangers and immediately report suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-3-055.