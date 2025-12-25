Nyveia Lofton: Missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Missing teen: Nyveia Lofton, 15, was last seen Dec. 22 in the 1800 block of South Drake Avenue on Chicago’s West Side; police have released limited details about her disappearance. How to help: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.



A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Nyveia Lofton was last seen Dec. 22 in the 1800 block of South Drake Avenue, police said.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black-and-brown braids.

Pictured is Nyveia Lofton, 15. (Chicago PD )

Additional details about her disappearance have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Lofton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area Four Detective Division at 312-746-8251.