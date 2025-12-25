Isabella Brown: 15-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago's South Side

The Brief Brown is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. Police said Brown may be in the area of the 9000 block of South Dobson Street and may be in need of medical attention.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Chicago’s South Side days before Christmas.

What we know:

Isabella Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 7000 block of South Harper Street, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Isabella Brown, 15. (Chicago PD )

Brown is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police said Brown may be in the area of the 9000 block of South Dobson Street and may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.