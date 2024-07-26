Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

By Will Hager
Published  July 26, 2024 7:23am CDT
Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, was shot once in the back around 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to police. 

He was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital by someone in a white vehicle. The victim was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area One detectives are investigating.