Man dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.
The man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, was shot once in the back around 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to police.
He was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital by someone in a white vehicle. The victim was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Area One detectives are investigating.