Teen arrested months after armed robbery on Chicago CTA platform, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery on a CTA platform. The incident happened Aug. 30 in the 900 block of West Lake Street. The teen faces one felony count of robbery with a firearm.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested nearly four months after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint on a CTA platform on Chicago's Near West Side.

What we know:

Police said the teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Maryland Avenue in Hyde Park.

Investigators identified him as one of the suspects who took property from a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on a CTA platform in the 900 block of West Lake Street on Aug. 30.

The teen has been charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.