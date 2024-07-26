At least 1 boater missing, 11 others safe after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan

At least one male boater is unaccounted for and 11 others are safe after their boat on Lake Michigan crashed and capsized.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at 31st Street Harbor, located at 3155 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to Boat Safe Chicago, the boat struck the wall outside the harbor and crashed into the rocks before it overturned, officials said. It's unknown what led to the crash.

Eleven people were able to make it to the shore, but the search is ongoing for at least one other boater who did not resurface from the water.

The boating group is assisting Chicago Police and Fire Departments, the Dept. of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard in the search.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.