Chicago weather: Blizzard conditions slam parts of region

The Brief Snow and strong winds are creating hazardous conditions across the Chicago area, with blizzard warnings in some counties. Totals of 2 to 6 inches are expected, with the highest amounts northwest of the city. Bitter wind chills arrive tonight before a gradual warmup later in the week.



Today will be hazardous to say the least, especially in our northern and western counties and not much better anywhere else.

Snow accumulation:

Snow will fall along with gusty winds with the highest totals in McHenry and Lake counties and points west. General accumulations will be 2-6 inches with a few spots possibly higher in the blizzard area, while parts of northwest Indiana might have only an inch or so.

Snow will gradually diminish but may not fully stop until very late in the day. Winds will be at their strongest through midday, warranting the blizzard warning until 1 p.m. for McHenry and DeKalb counties and winter weather advisories elsewhere.

In the past 24 hours, nearly 350 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport with Midway Airport reporting 23 cancellations.

Tonight will be blustery and very cold with wind chills dipping well below zero.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be 20 degrees colder than normal for mid-March despite some mixed sun. Snow returns to the area overnight — perhaps another inch or two.

Then we begin a warmup. Wednesday we make it into the lower 40s with a chance for rain late at night. Thursday into the weekend look dry with highs in the 50s and 60s.