Chicago Board of Education seeks information on leak to Fox Chicago reporter

The Brief The Chicago Board of Education is investigating an alleged leak to a Fox Chicago reporter. Fox Chicago reporter Paris Schutz was asked about the alleged leaks by attorneys representing the board. The probe is related to reporting about a meeting in which the board voted to increase the CPS property tax levy.



The Chicago Board of Education president is targeting members of the media as an internal probe into alleged board "leakers" drags on.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Fox Chicago reporter Paris Schutz received an email from the law firm Salvatore Prescott Porter and Porter saying:

"As you know, we are conducting an investigation involving the CPS Board of Education and communications with the media. We understand you have information relevant to our investigation. If you are willing to talk to us, we would appreciate scheduling time to speak with you."

The inquiry revolves around the alleged "leaking" of information regarding a special public board of education meeting that was called in late December, where members voted to hike the Chicago Public Schools property tax levy by the maximum amount allowed under state law.

Multiple board sources told Fox Chicago that Harden threatened to "out" the leaker and "force their resignation," although there is no evidence that the information was provided by any member of the Board of Education. Sources also say the law firm was brought in to probe a similar leak to a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ reporter after that publication ran a story about the search process for a new superintendent.

The legal memo comes during a chaotic and delayed superintendent search. Board President Sean Harden and search firm Alma Advisory Group mutually parted ways after the parties disagreed on finalist candidates for the position.

Austin Berg of the Chicago Policy Center, a watchdog that has been critical of the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Brandon Johnson, said he believes Harden's actions on the board have crossed multiple lines.

"The mayor and the CTU should be calling on Harden to stop this investigation immediately," Berg said. "It's a waste of taxpayer of money at a time when CPS is asking more and more from taxpayers and borrowing more money. And it's an attack on the free press and the First Amendment."

Fox Chicago chose not to participate and referred any further questions to the station's attorney, after following up on the email by asking the firm how much it had billed the Board of Education for the now months-long probe.