Cross found burning in Chicago's Grant Park sparks outrage, calls for answers

The Brief Chicago police are investigating after a burning cross was found Tuesday in Grant Park. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. Father Michael Pfleger called the act a symbol of hate and announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A burning cross discovered Tuesday afternoon in Grant Park is under investigation by Chicago police, while community leaders are calling for those responsible to be identified and held accountable.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of South Columbus Drive at about 2:30 p.m. after reports of an object on fire.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large burning cross near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive in Grant Park.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

What they're saying:

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church condemned the incident, describing a burning cross as a long-standing symbol associated with racism, white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan.

"This is a decades long symbol of hate and white supremacy and Ku Klux Klan," Pfleger said Wednesday morning. "It revives what it was meant to do, the fear and the anger."

Pfleger said St. Sabina will offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

"If they don't have a person of interest right now, St. Sabina is gonna put up a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the person or persons who are responsible," he said.

He urged authorities to pursue the case aggressively and called for widespread condemnation of the act.

"I really believe it should be treated as a hate crime," Pfleger said, adding the imagery can revive painful memories for people who experienced or learned about racial violence and discrimination.

"It hurts people, it angers people," he said. "People are angry, people are mad, and people are hurt."

Pfleger said he believes investigators will have access to surveillance footage from the downtown area and urged anyone responsible to come forward.

"There's a lot of cameras in Grant Park," he said.