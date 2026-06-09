Officer-involved shooting reported in Country Club Hills, COPA says

An officer-involved shooting in south suburban Country Club Hills prompted a large emergency response.

What we know:

The shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lorretto Lane.

Investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as COPA, responded to the scene.

A white sedan with Illinois license plates is part of the investigation, and authorities established multiple crime scenes in the area.

Officers were seen searching lawns and backyards as investigators expanded the perimeter. Several streets were closed while uniformed officers wearing ballistic vests patrolled the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Police also have not said exactly where the shooting occurred or whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609. This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.