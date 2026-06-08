Chicago's minimum wage will increase in July

The Brief Chicago's minimum wage will increase to $17.05 per hour on July 1 as part of the city's annual inflation-based adjustment. The changes also expand worker protections, including paid leave benefits, Fair Workweek coverage and the ability to take legal action over certain labor law violations. Tipped workers will continue earning a subminimum wage of $12.96 per hour until the next scheduled increase in 2028.



Chicago's minimum wage will increase to $17.05 an hour starting July 1.

Chicago minimum wage increase

What to know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced the annual wage increase Monday.

The new minimum wage reflects the city's annual adjustment tied to inflation under the Minimum Wage ordinance. The increase also means workers participating in subsidized youth employment and transitional employment programs will earn the full city minimum wage for the first time.

Tipped workers will continue earning a subminimum wage of $12.96 per hour. That rate will remain unchanged until the next scheduled increase on July 1, 2028.

What they're saying:

"Chicago continues to lead the way in advocating for workers, and our labor policies reflect our deep commitment to ensuring all workers are treated with dignity and respect," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "I am proud to see this year’s minimum wage increase and expanded access to worker protections take effect. Working families are the foundation of our city and they deserve fair pay and to feel recognized and valued."

The wage increase comes alongside changes to the city's paid leave requirements. Employees who work at least 80 hours within a 120-day period are eligible for up to five days of paid leave and five days of paid sick leave each year.

Starting July 1, workers will also be able to pursue legal action directly if they believe their rights under the Paid Leave and Paid Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance have been violated.

The city is also expanding eligibility under the Fair Workweek Ordinance, which requires certain employers to provide predictable scheduling and compensation when work schedules change.

Beginning next month, workers in seven covered industries — building services, healthcare, hotels, manufacturing, restaurants, retail and warehouse services — will qualify for protections if they earn $33.85 an hour or less or make $64,945.55 a year or less. The ordinance applies to employers with at least 100 workers globally, or restaurant operators with at least 250 employees and 30 locations.

What you can do:

For more information on Chicago's labor laws, tap here.