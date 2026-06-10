Lilly Bova case: Cook County prosecutors decline charges in fatal shooting

The Brief Cook County prosecutors announced they do not have sufficient evidence to file criminal charges in the March shooting death of 16-year-old Lilly Bova. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it cannot meet its burden of proof based on the evidence gathered by investigators. The decision comes weeks after Lilly's mother publicly criticized the lack of charges and said she believed authorities had identified the person responsible.



Cook County prosecutors announced Wednesday that they do not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Lilly Bova in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Bova's death was "a profound tragedy" and acknowledged the impact her loss has had on her family, friends and the community.

Lilly Bova | Provided

Prosecutors said that after reviewing the evidence collected by law enforcement, they determined they could not meet the legal burden required to file criminal charges.

"Based on the evidence obtained by law enforcement during their investigation, we cannot meet our burden of proof, and at this time, we cannot bring criminal charges," the office said in a statement.

The state's attorney's office described the investigation as a challenging case and said many questions remain about how the shooting unfolded.

"Throughout the review process, our Victim Witness staff remained in contact with the victim’s family, and today prosecutors from our Felony Review unit personally informed the family of this decision," the statement read.

"As prosecutors, we have a responsibility to file charges only when the evidence supports doing so. The CCSAO remains committed to pursuing justice and seeking accountability in all instances where our review of admissible evidence determines that we can successfully prosecute a case," the statement concluded.

The backstory:

Bova was shot around 11 a.m. on March 28 inside an apartment that she shared with her mother, sister and brother in the 3600 block of South Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview.

The Glenbrook South High School sophomore was found wounded in her bedroom and later died at Lutheran General Hospital.

In May, Lilly's mother, Christine Maga, publicly expressed frustration that no charges had been filed.

Maga said she had been told by officials with the Cook County Sheriff's Office that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence to support charges against a suspect, but that prosecutors were seeking additional time to review the case.

At the time, Maga argued the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death warranted criminal charges.

"This is someone who came into my home. Was let in. Was in my daughter's bedroom while my other daughter was watching a movie in the other room. And heard a loud bang," Maga said in an interview with FOX Chicago. "And he came out, and he had the gun and my daughter protected herself with the pillow. And he asked for a hug, and she told him to get out. I'm not sure what that was about. He called his mother on the phone to come pick him up, and he left."

Maga also said she feared for the safety of her other children because the person she believes is responsible remains in the community.