New Illinois bill would keep Chicago Bears in state after Indiana stadium push

The Brief State Rep. Dan Ugaste says he will file legislation later this week aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears in Illinois. The proposal comes days after the Bears announced plans to move forward with a stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana. Ugaste says the bill would provide property tax certainty for large developments while also offering property tax relief statewide.



An Illinois lawmaker says he will introduce legislation later this week designed to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois after the team announced plans to pursue a stadium development project in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, a Republican from Geneva, said Tuesday he is drafting a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, proposal that he believes could address concerns raised by the Bears while protecting local taxpayers and providing broader property tax relief across Illinois.

The announcement follows the Bears' decision last week to move forward with a stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, after efforts to secure financial incentives for a new stadium in Illinois stalled during the recently concluded legislative session.

"Once again, Illinois is at risk of losing a major business because of a broken tax system that has driven families and businesses away for years," Ugaste said in a statement. "The Bears are ready to invest $3 to $5 billion in a world-class stadium and entertainment district that could create jobs, drive growth, and attract major events. As state leaders, we cannot let this opportunity slip away."

Ugaste said his proposal would establish property tax certainty for large-scale developments and would include measures intended to reduce the tax burden on Illinois property owners.

According to Ugaste, the legislation would:

Set thresholds for statewide megaprojects at $500 million and $1 billion.

Protect local property taxpayers from increases related to qualifying developments.

Allow the use of STAR bonds.

Require referendums to appear on general election ballots and prevent future bond rollovers, which he says would provide statewide property tax relief.

"This is not just about the Bears," Ugaste said. "Every homeowner and every business in Illinois is struggling under the weight of excessive property taxes."

The Bears' Indiana plans

The Bears announced Friday that the team's board of directors voted to move forward with a stadium development project in Hammond.

In a statement attributed to Chairman George McCaskey and President Kevin Warren, the team said a stadium project in Hammond could "transform the region" and create economic opportunities throughout Chicagoland.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun welcomed the announcement, calling the potential move an "economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before."

The Bears have played in Illinois since the franchise was founded in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys before moving to Chicago's Wrigley Field in 1921 and then Soldier Field in 1971.

What we don't know:

Despite the Bears' announcement, several major questions remain unanswered.

While the Bears said they are moving forward with a northwest Indiana development project, the team has not identified a specific site in Hammond.

During a Hammond City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. expressed confidence that the project will ultimately land in his city.

"A lot of people in Chicago media are criticizing what they thought was a vague wording from the Chicago Bears. I'm not criticizing it. I know why it was vague. I can't talk about that right now, but the Bears are coming to Hammond, Indiana. I want you to know that," McDermott said.

The Bears also would still need approval from the NFL before relocating to a new stadium site.

It also remains unclear whether Illinois could still persuade the Bears to stay with new legislation.

The backstory:

The Bears' stadium search has stretched over several years and included multiple potential locations.

The team purchased the former Arlington International Racecourse property in northwest suburban Arlington Heights in 2023 and unveiled plans for a nearly $5 billion mixed-use development there in 2022.

After Kevin Warren became team president in 2023, the organization shifted its focus toward a new stadium adjacent to Soldier Field in Chicago. That proposal received support from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson but failed to gain broad backing in Springfield.

The Bears later renewed discussions with Arlington Heights leaders before beginning a more serious evaluation of Northwest Indiana sites.

An Illinois Senate bill that would have allowed Arlington Heights and Chicago to create local stadium authorities, creating a pathway for the Bears to avoid paying property taxes on a new stadium, passed the Senate but was not considered by the House before lawmakers adjourned last week.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker's office indicated Illinois remains interested in keeping the team.

"The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location," spokesperson Matt Hill said in a statement. "That has hindered their progress."

State Rep. Kam Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, said after speaking with Warren on Friday that the Bears remain engaged in discussions about staying in Illinois.

"He ended the conversation by committing to continue discussions around their pursuit of a new stadium in Illinois," Buckner wrote on social media.

What's next:

Ugaste said he plans to file his PILOT legislation later this week.

Meanwhile, the Bears current lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033, though the organization can pay a fee to exit the agreement early.

The team has said it is operating on a timeline that calls for a final stadium site decision by late spring or early summer.