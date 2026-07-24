Chicago SWAT officer shot: Court docs reveal new details in Albany Park standoff

The Brief Prosecutors say Daniel Aguirre held his longtime partner and 14-year-old daughter hostage for hours, assaulted both and shot the woman's 67-year-old mother through an apartment door after she came to check on them. Police say Aguirre later fired at responding officers and shot a Chicago SWAT officer in the abdomen as officers tried to breach the apartment door during the Albany Park standoff. Court records say Aguirre eventually released the hostages after negotiations, surrendered to police and later admitted to shooting at the woman's mother and officers trying to enter the apartment.



A Chicago man has been charged with 11 felony counts, including attempted murder, after a Chicago police SWAT officer was shot while responding to a domestic-related incident Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Aguirre, 42, of Chicago.

Aguirre faces 11 felony charges:

Three counts of attempted murder - strong probability of death or injury

Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a police officer or firefighter

Two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint

One count of aggravated assault of a peace officer/firefighter/emergency worker

One count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building

The backstory:

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday at a home in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

According to court documents, Aguirre lived in the second-floor apartment where the shooting occurred with his longtime partner and their 14-year-old daughter. The partner's mother lived in the first-floor apartment, while her sister and brother-in-law lived in the building's basement apartment.

Court records allege Aguirre had become increasingly paranoid beginning in May, accusing his partner of cheating on him, having him followed and surveilling him inside their home. The day before the shooting, prosecutors say Aguirre headbutted his partner during an argument over those accusations.

According to prosecutors, Aguirre confronted his partner Monday morning, accusing her of poisoning him after he woke up with a numb jaw. When she told him to move out before she returned from work, Aguirre allegedly handed over his house keys before grabbing her, pushing her onto a couch and pointing a gun at her head.

Court records say the couple's 14-year-old daughter heard the commotion and tried to run from the apartment, but Aguirre stopped her in the kitchen and repeatedly punched her. When her mother intervened, prosecutors allege Aguirre tried to stomp on the girl's head before the two escaped into a bedroom. Aguirre allegedly forced his way inside and struck his partner with the butt of the gun and his fists before forcing both victims into the living room at gunpoint.

The woman's mother and sister, who lived downstairs in the same building, heard the disturbance and went to the second-floor apartment. After getting no answer at the door, the mother knocked again and called out for Aguirre to open it. Prosecutors say Aguirre fired through the closed door, striking the 67-year-old woman in the face. As the sister called 911 and tried to help her mother, Aguirre allegedly fired more rounds through the door into the stairwell.

Inside the apartment, prosecutors say Aguirre turned on the stove burners while pacing before turning them off after his partner pleaded with him. He then allegedly grabbed a knife, struck her with its handle, checked his remaining ammunition and said he had eight bullets left but would save three — "one for me, two for you" — adding that he could "kill five of them."

When police arrived, they entered the building's stairwell to help the wounded 67-year-old woman when Aguirre allegedly opened fire again from inside the apartment, forcing officers to take cover. Officers were still able to carry the woman to safety and into an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later listed in stable condition.

Police said Aguirre then remained inside the home with his partner and daughter, allegedly holding both at gunpoint.

According to prosecutors, SWAT officers positioned themselves outside the apartment while an officer used a battering ram to breach the door. After two unsuccessful attempts, Aguirre allegedly fired through the door, striking a SWAT officer in the abdomen. Fellow officers pulled him to safety before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Authorities said he remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Albany Park shooting: Chicago SWAT officer expected to recover, suspect in custody (FOX Chicago/Captured News )

Court records say hostage negotiators eventually communicated with Aguirre by phone after his partner secretly called relatives, who then handed the phone to a Chicago police sergeant. Aguirre first released the 14-year-old girl, allegedly warning officers that they know what would happen if he saw police. After additional negotiations, he agreed to release his partner and surrender.

The teenage girl was taken to a hospital with visible bruises and scratches, while her mother was hospitalized with two black eyes, according to court records.

After Aguirre was arrested, investigators reportedly recovered two magazines from his possession, including one loaded with .38-caliber ammunition. Inside the apartment, police said they found a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun, 18 spent shell casings and multiple air rifles. Prosecutors said ballistic testing determined the gun fired both the bullet that struck the SWAT officer and all recovered shell casings.

Aguirre also tested positive for gunshot residue and, after being advised of his rights, admitted to shooting through the door at the woman's mother and at police as they tried to enter the apartment, according to court records.

Court records also note Aguirre had prior arrests for domestic battery in 2004 and 2008, though both cases were dismissed.