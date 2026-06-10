Chicago man charged with murder months after woman found dead on South Side

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 41-year-old woman in Park Manor. Police say Brandon Jones was arrested this week in Washington, Indiana, and identified as the person responsible for the woman's death in November 2025. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the victim's death a homicide caused by strangulation.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder more than six months after a woman was found dead on the city's South Side.

What we know:

Brandon Jones, 37, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Carolyn Jones, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Brandon Jones | CPD

Police said Brandon Jones was arrested Monday in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in Washington, Indiana. He was identified as the person responsible for the death of Carolyn Jones on Nov. 26, 2025, in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Officers reportedly found Carolyn Jones unresponsive about 6:30 a.m. that day in the 6800 block of South Calumet Avenue. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by strangulation.

She lived on the same block where she was killed.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to Carolyn Jones' death or a possible motive in the killing remain unclear.

What's next:

Brandon Jones is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.