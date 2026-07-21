Chicago weather: Dangerous swimming and boating conditions through Wednesday

Air quality has improved across Chicagoland and we should get a nice break from wildfire smoke for the next several days. In fact, the days ahead look lovely with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.



Skies become partly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s in the suburbs and lower 60s in Chicago and closer to the lakefront.

Looking ahead

Wednesday looks beautiful with sunshine and temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Chicago’s average high temperature for this time of the year sits in the mid 80s, so many areas will end up a little more than 10 degrees cooler than average on Wednesday.



Slightly warmer air returns on Thursday with highs around 80 under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will roll in for Friday with highs in the lower 80s.



A very warm weekend is on tap with temperatures soaring back up to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and then lower 90s on Sunday. We do not have any significant rain chances in the forecast throughout the rest of the week or this weekend.