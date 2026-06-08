Buffalo Grove pastor accused of $2M fraud scheme involving church investors

The Brief Prosecutors allege Pastor Winston Batino raised about $2 million for a rehab facility that never existed. Court documents say many investors were members of his own church community. Batino has pleaded not guilty to federal fraud and tax charges and was released on bond.



A longtime Buffalo Grove pastor is facing federal fraud charges after prosecutors accused him of raising millions of dollars for a rehabilitation facility that investigators say never existed.

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege Winston Batino solicited about $2 million from roughly 40 investors by promoting a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center as an investment opportunity. Court records show many of the investors were members of the church where Batino served as pastor.

According to prosecutors, the rehabilitation facility never existed.

Similar allegations are outlined in a civil lawsuit filed in Cook County. The complaint includes claims from an investor who said he wired more than $144,000 after being told the project was moving forward.

The lawsuit also alleges Batino's wife participated in some financial transactions related to the investment scheme, though she has not been charged in the federal case.

What they're saying:

The Eldership and Leadership of the Chicago Church of Christ issued this statement on the allegations:

"Today marks a significant day for those hurt by the actions of Winston Batino, including many members of our church community. We first learned of Mr. Batino’s alleged misconduct in May of 2025, and he has not been employed by or a part of our fellowship since that time. His termination and disfellowship occurred immediately after we became aware of his alleged fraud scheme.

"While the path since discovering these actions has been deeply painful, the Church has remained fully committed to caring for those impacted and ensuring accountability. We strongly believe that to live as Christ is to live as people of the light. Guided by this principle from the very beginning, we have done everything within our power to bring all matters related to this case into the open.

"To that end, we commissioned an independent internal investigation by the law firm of Cheronis & Parente, led by former federal prosecutor Chris Parente. Attorney Parente conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud, interviewing numerous victims, congregational leadership, and administrative staff, while comprehensively reviewing the operations of our eldership and board of directors.

"Mr. Parente’s investigative work concluded recently, and his final report was submitted in late April 2026. This independent investigation corroborated the allegations of wrongdoing by Mr. Batino, detailing intentional steps he took to conceal his schemes from key church leaders. While we are grateful to report the investigation found that the Church was neither engaged in nor complicit in Mr. Batino’s actions, we remain deeply troubled and saddened by his breach of trust.

"In parallel with our internal review, we have actively and transparently cooperated with law enforcement over the past year. We welcome today's arraignment as a critical milestone in the legal process as this case moves forward.

"Through the difficulty of this past year, our spiritual community has pulled together. We continue to support the victims connected to this case and seek justice for the wrongs that have harmed so many. We will continue to pray for healing and cooperate fully with authorities throughout the legal proceedings.

"We deeply appreciate the prayers and support of the broader Christian community during this time.

"Sincerely, The Eldership and Leadership of the Chicago Church of Christ"

What's next:

Batino appeared in federal court earlier Monday, where he waived indictment and pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing false tax statements. He was released on bond pending further proceedings.

If convicted, Batino faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge, as well as additional penalties related to the tax offense. A status hearing is scheduled for next month.