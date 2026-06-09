Northwest Indiana beach 'teen takeover': Police seize guns, make arrests

The Brief Detectives recovered three guns and arrested four people during a recent "teen takeover" at Michigan City's beach. The enforcement effort was part of Operation Safe Shore, a coordinated initiative led by the La Porte County Drug Task Force. Officials say the operation was designed to address public safety concerns and prevent potential violence.



A coordinated law enforcement operation at a northwest Indiana beach resulted in four arrests and the recovery of three firearms during a recent large gathering known as a "teen takeover," authorities said.

What we know:

Detectives with the La Porte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, recently completed Operation Safe Shore in response to reports of a large gathering of teenagers at the beach in Michigan City, Indiana.

According to Michigan City police, detectives recovered three firearms and arrested four people during the operation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firearm recovered during Operation Safe Shore in Michigan City, Indiana.

Authorities said the enforcement effort was launched to address public safety concerns tied to the event and to help maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors at the beach and surrounding areas.

Police said detectives monitored the gathering for criminal activity and enforced the law.

"Our priority is protecting the safety of our community and visitors to Michigan City," Police Chief Steven Forker said in a statement. "The recovery of three firearms and the arrests made during Operation Safe Shore demonstrate our commitment to addressing criminal activity and preventing potentially dangerous situations before they escalate."

What we don't know:

Details about the identities of those arrested and the circumstances surrounding the firearm recoveries remain unclear.

Police said more information, including any charges, will be released as it becomes available.

The backstory:

The enforcement effort comes as the Chicagoland area continues to grapple with large youth gatherings, often referred to as "teen takeovers," that have at times been linked to fights, disturbances, property damage and other public safety concerns.

Local officials in some communities have considered implementing curfews and other measures aimed at preventing gatherings from becoming disruptive or dangerous.

At the same time, some community leaders have argued that long-term solutions should focus on creating more opportunities and safe gathering spaces for young people.

Chicago Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th Ward) previously said that many teenagers are simply looking for places to gather and socialize safely, and that community leaders should work to address that need.

What's next:

The La Porte County Drug Task Force said it will continue working with local, county and state law enforcement agencies to address public safety concerns across the county.