Brother Rice star DT Brayden Parks commits to Notre Dame football: What it means for the Irish

The Brief Notre Dame football has been on a recruiting heater. That's extended into Chicago. Brayden Parks, a four-star prospect at Brother Rice High School, committed to Notre Dame on Thursday. Here's what it means for the Fighting Irish – and the Chicagoland area.



Notre Dame football continues its recruiting success, both nationally and in the greater Chicagoland area.

Brayden Parks, a star defensive tackle for Brother Rice High School, announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish's Class of 2027 on Thursday.

Here's what it means for Notre Dame and for the greater Chicagoland area.

What they're saying:

Parks was one of the top defensive line recruits in America. 247Sports ranked him as the seventh-best player in the state of Illinois and the 18th-best defensive line prospect in the country.

He had offers from 41 different programs, including Alabama, Oregon, Indiana, Florida, Auburn, Michigan, LSU, USC, Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State. In the end, it came down to Notre Dame and Oregon for Parks.

He chose the Irish.

"I made this decision about two weeks ago," Parks told 247Sports. "I'm just ready to get to work."

Parks does have a familial connection to Notre Dame. He's the godson of former Notre Dame defensive tackle Chris Zorich and the cousin of former Irish running back Tony Jones Jr.

Parks has carved his own path as a football star, though.

Parks is coming off a 2025 season where he recorded 7.5 sacks, 61 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, five pass break ups, two forced fumbles and an interception on his way to earning CCL/ESCC Blue’s Defensive Player of the Year honors. He helped lead Brother Rice to the IHSA 7A State Championship where the Crusaders shut out St. Rita behind Parks' 3.5 tackles for loss and three pass break ups.

Local perspective:

Parks isn't the first Chicagoland area player to commit to Notre Dame. He's the third Chicagoan in the Irish's class of 2027 so far.

Parks follows Mount Carmel four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike and St. Patrick four-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho. Both committed to the Irish in the last two months and have given Notre Dame an elite prospect profile on defense.

There are eight Irish players from the greater Chicagoland area on Notre Dame's current roster. Some of those players don't boast a top-rated recruit ranking like Parks does, but they represent a greater effort to recruit in the Chicagoland area.

Freeman's resume as a recruiter only grows, especially when considering Chicago is in his backyard. A player like Parks choosing Notre Dame, who was sought after by plenty of Power 4 programs in this NIL era, is another example of Freeman's success as an ace recruiter.

"Just talking to coach Freeman, it shows he cares," Parks said. "Not just as a football player but as a person. He'll check in with your family, check in how you're doing in the mental side, so I would love to play for that coach sometime in the near future."

Big picture view:

Freeman's class of 2027 currently has two five-star prospects and 14 four-star prospects. This has lifted the Irish to the second-best class in 2027 so far, according to 247Sports.

The bottom line is that landing Parks is a national win for Notre Dame beyond just a local one.

The Irish reshaped their defensive line this past offseason using the transfer portal, adding Tionne Gray and Francis Brewu. Parks will be the next in line of a group of elite recruits that are in Notre Dame's pipeline.

Rodney Dunham and Ebenezer Ewetade were high-rated pass rushers that are at Notre Dame this year as freshmen. Tiki Hola is a freshman defensive tackle adding to the interior. Adding Parks and Folorunsho, both Chicagoans, gives Notre Dame an elite class of interior defensive linemen recruits they can develop under defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

The Irish have national championship aspirations in 2026. Adding Parks is an effort to keep those aspirations into the 2027 season and beyond.