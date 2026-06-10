Driver flees after Loop crash leaves passenger injured, police say

The Brief A driver fled on foot after a two-vehicle crash near State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive early Wednesday morning. Police said a Cadillac SUV ran a traffic signal and struck a Ford SUV in the Loop. A 34-year-old passenger was hospitalized in fair condition, and the crash remains under investigation.



A passenger was injured and a driver fled the scene after a crash in Chicago's Loop early Wednesday morning.

Loop crash

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:31 a.m. to a traffic crash near the intersection of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive.

According to Chicago police, a white Ford SUV driven by a 45-year-old man was traveling northbound on State Street when it was struck by a white Cadillac SUV traveling westbound on Ida B. Wells Drive.

Investigators said the Cadillac driver disregarded a traffic signal before the collision occurred.

After the crash, the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot, police said. A 34-year-old passenger in the Cadillac suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests, and additional details about the crash were not immediately available.