Man, 44, shot during argument on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A man was shot after an argument in the Austin neighborhood. Police said a known offender fired multiple shots before fleeing. The victim was hospitalized in good condition.



A 44-year-old man was shot Sunday night during an argument in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was arguing with a man he knew when the offender pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department. He was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led up to the argument or how many shots were fired.