Chicago pair charged after $2,200 Lululemon theft ends in Dan Ryan crash: officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jazmine Nooner (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Two Chicago residents were charged after allegedly stealing more than $2,200 worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in the West Loop. Police tracked the suspects' vehicle onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, where it crashed into a box truck after speeding and changing lanes recklessly. Officers recovered the stolen merchandise, and both suspects were charged with felony retail theft.



A man and a woman have been charged after police say they stole more than $2,200 worth of merchandise from a Chicago Lululemon store before crashing their vehicle while trying to flee police.

Lululemon robbery

The backstory:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, a theft was reported on June 3 at the Lululemon store at 932 W. Randolph St.

Investigators said a man and a woman entered the store together and the man allegedly removed a tote bag from inside his pants. The pair then placed merchandise into the bag and left the store without paying before driving away in a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Using vehicle and license plate information provided by Lululemon employees, officers found the SUV and began following it from a distance.

Authorities said the vehicle entered the Dan Ryan Expressway, where the driver suddenly accelerated and began changing lanes recklessly. The SUV later struck a box truck on the expressway.

Officers responded to the crash scene and offered medical assistance to the occupants who declined treatment.

The pair were taken into custody and identified as 46-year-old Phillip Todd and 30-year-old Jazmine Nooner, both of Chicago.

Investigators recovered the stolen merchandise from inside the vehicle. The items were valued at more than $2,200, according to authorities.

Todd and Nooner were each charged with felony retail theft. Todd was also charged with driving without a valid license and cited for changing lanes without signaling.

Both defendants were ordered released from custody June 4 following their initial court appearances.